The Automated Cell Counters Market to get through digitized stupefaction at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019-2029

The Automated Cell Counters Market is expected to grow on a vigorous note shortly. Though telemedicine has turned out to be an easily accessible service, proper amalgamation with therapy decisions is of utmost importance. At-home lab tests are a good by-product of telehealth. Remote monitoring and diagnosis are cost-effective. It also saves on downtime. So, saving on time and investing in convenience would be one of the trends of the healthcare vertical in the years to come.

According to Persistence Market Research (PMR), a well-known name in market research, the Global Automated Cell Counters Market will witness a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2029, surpassing USD 9,636.8 million in market value. Automated cell counters are commonly used to count cells in laboratory tests. The rising prevalence of ailments such as HIV, cancer, and the other chronic diseases will fuel market expansion.

Cell counting is a medical counting method that is vital in research and therapeutic activities. Because many therapeutic methods require cell counts in order to perform additional procedures, the global automated cell counters market is projected to grow substantially in the years to come. Furthermore, scientific and technological advancements, as well as increased government and corporate investments to improve global healthcare infrastructure will fuel market growth in the long run.

Company Profiles:

Danaher Corporation

Biotek Instruments, Inc.

Alere Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ChemoMetec A/S

Logos Biosystems

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

NanoEnTek Inc.

North America to Hold a Major Share in the Market

North America is projected to have the highest growth in the global automated cell counters market. The considerable market share is mostly due to the presence of a bigger HIV patient pool. Apart from this, increased investment in research, FDA’s approval for a less stringent pathway for innovation, and rising demand from laboratories are likely to support the market’s robust expansion.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific’s automated cell counters market is anticipated to grow significantly. Increased access to healthcare, availability of portable machines, and the rising demand for healthcare services are projected to fuel considerable growth in the automated cell counters market in this region.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Automated Cell Counters Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the automated cell counters market. During the outbreak of the virus, there was a significant increase in the usage of automated cell counting machines for monitoring the WBC. The increasing importance of cell count in COVID-19 patients spurred market growth during the pandemic and is projected to continue in the coming years.

PMR has presented a comprehensive report based on the Automated Cell Counters Market as per Product Type (Systems Type, Reagents & Consumables), Application (Blood Analysis, Urine Analysis, Microbial Cell Count, Cell Line Viability, and Others), End User (Hospital Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research & Academic Institutes and Others) based on seven regions.

