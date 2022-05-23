Global Sales Of Skin Boosters Is Expanding At A CAGR Of 9.26% By 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Skin Boosters Market Analysis by Type (Mesotherapy, Micro-needle), by Gender (Male, Female), by End Use (MedSpa, Dermatology Clinics), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global skin boosters market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$ 1.03 Bn in 2022, projected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 9.26%. The increasing demand for aesthetic products by men and women is expected to be the key factor driving the market in the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Skin Boosters market survey report:

  • Merz Aesthetics
  • IBSA – Institute Biochemical SA (IBSA Derma)
  • Allergan Plc
  • Bloomage Biotechnology
  • Filorga
  • Galderma
  • Teoxanne
  • Professional Derma SA

Key Segments Covered in the Report

  • By End Use
    • MedSpa
    • Dermatology Clinics
  • By Type
    • Mesotherapy
    • Micro-needle
  • By Gender
    • Male
    • Female

