Aavenir Partners with CloudGo to Expand AI-enabled Source-to-Pay Solutions and Digital Workflows for ServiceNow Customers in Asia-Pacific

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — Aavenir, a global Source-to-Pay solutions provider on ServiceNow, and CloudGo, a leading Digital Workflow Expert and ServiceNow Elite partner (Asia-Pacific) have announced a strategic collaboration to cater to ServiceNow customers in the APAC region – at the backdrop of the ServiceNow Knowledge 2022, held on 25-26 May 2022 in Sydney.

The Aavenir-CloudGo strategic partnership will help businesses define a roadmap for evaluation, adoption, and migration to next-generation Source-to-Pay solutions on ServiceNow while delivering customer outcomes for improved productivity and risk mitigation across the Sourcing, Contracting, and Procurement functions.

“We are excited to partner with Aavenir​​ to help serve our customers better,” said Rory Fitzpatrick, Managing Director of CloudGo. “Our very first project as a company was delivering a source-to-pay project on ServiceNow for a customer in Singapore. We strongly believe that workflows are critical to the Office of the CFO and Procurement teams, so this partnership with Aavenir aligns well to our DNA and to our customer’s challenges”

What to expect from the CloudGo-Aavenir partnership:

Seamless implementation of Contract Management, Vendor Management, RFP Management, and Invoice Management solutions on their existing ServiceNow deployments

Streamlining of financial, legal, and digital workflows

“We are excited to present the newest addition to our Source-to-Pay product suite, Aavenir Vendorflow – built on ServiceNow, at Knowledge 2022, Sydney”, said Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO, Aavenir. “We are also thrilled to collaborate with CloudGo, our Solutions partner in APAC, who will facilitate the implementation of Aavenir S2P products to solve some of the biggest challenges for ServiceNow customers from the Procurement, Finance, and IT teams.”

Schedule a Meeting for a Live Demo with Jesal Mehta from Aavenir and Rory Fitzpatrick from CloudGo to explore how organizations can implement AI-enabled Source-to-Pay solutions and Digital workflow to invoke digital transformation while delivering a delightful customer experience. They are also hosting a K22 Drinks Night for the who’s who in the ServiceNow community.

About Aavenir

Aavenir, a global Source-to-Pay solutions provider, delivers the ‘future of work’ with AI/ML-powered ‘Built on Now’ Apps. It comprises applications and automated workflows for Sourcing Management, Vendor Onboarding Management, Supplier Information Management, Accounts Payable Automation, Contract Lifecycle Management, Contract Obligation Management, and Collaboration portals. Visit the website: aavenir.com

About CloudGo

CloudGo Services, one of the fastest-growing certified ServiceNow Elite consulting partners in APAC, delivers hassle-free solutions to business problems with digital workflows. They drive digital transformation, deliver customer/ employee experience improvements, modernize ITSM and legacy applications. Visit the website: cloudgoservices.com