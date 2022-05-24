Digitized Healthcare To Revolutionize Sleep Aids Market At A CAGR Of 4.5%

New York, United States, 2022-May-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The Sleep Aids Market is slated to grow at a gracious rate of 4.5%, reaching US$ 40.1 Bn by the year 2031. With value-oriented approach being the need of the hour, the healthcare vertical is likely to go the technologically advanced way in the next 10 years. With Big Data, AI comprising these advancements, the healthcare vertical is bound to create greater strides going forward.

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global sleep aids market was valued at over 24.6 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorders, changing lifestyles, obesity, and increasing aging population, together with technology advancements with the launch of innovative devices are some of the factors driving demand for sleep aids. Get Free Sample Of Sleep Aids Market Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2832 Increasing demand for sleeping pills due to modern lifestyles is one of the major factor driving demand for sleep aids. Stressful pace of life is found to be the main characteristic of modern lifestyle, thus increasing the incidence of sleep-related disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2020 report, one-third of the U.S. population gets less than the recommended amount of sleep on a regular basis. Company Profiles: ResMed Inc.

Royal Philips NV

Merck & Co. Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Sanofi SA

Pfizer Inc Look Through The “Methodology” Employed@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2832 Key Takeaways from Market Study By product, mattresses and pillows, chin straps, mouth pieces, and nasal devices will hold a market share of 72.5% in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.3% over the forecast period.

By indication, insomnia is expected to hold well over 35% market share in 2021, and is expected to continue growing at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the e-Commerce and others segments together holds more than 50% market share, and are expected to continue a similar trend through the forecast period.

By region, North America held the highest share in the global market in 2020, with the market expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4%. “Growing incidence of sleeping disorders and rising need for technologically advanced products for their treatment are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research. Market Competition New product launches and acquisitions have emerged as a key growth strategy adopted by some of the leading manufacturers of sleep aids. By focusing on these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios. 04-Feb-2020, Merck & Co/MSD claimed FDA approval for a new use of its insomnia drug Belsomra, treating sleep disruption in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

In January 2019, GSK announced that it completed the acquisition of Tesaro for approximately US$ 5.1 Bn.

In 2018, Philips acquired NightBalance, a digital health company in the Netherlands, which has developed an innovative, easy-to-use device to treat positional obstructive sleep apnea and positional snoring.

In August 2017, Sanofi S.A. announced the acquisition of Protein Sciences, a vaccines biotechnology company based in Meriden, Connecticut, in the United States. What Does the Report Cover? Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the sleep aids market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031. The research study is based on product (drugs {insomnia treatment drugs [doxepin hydrochloride, eszopiclone, ramelteon, triazolam, zaleplon, quazepam, and others], narcolepsy treatment drugs [modafinil, sodium oxybate, armodafinil, and others]}, devices {CPAP devices, BIPAP devices, and APAP devices}, others {mattresses & pillows, chin straps, nasal devices and mouthpieces}), by indication (insomnia, sleep deprivation, narcolepsy, sleep apnea, and others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, e-Commerce, drug stores, and others), across five key regions of the world. Purchase Our Sleep Aids Market Report Now!@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2832

Lateral Flow Assays Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/lateral-flow-assays-market.asp

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/actinic-keratosis-treatment-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com