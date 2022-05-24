Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis

Wafer reclaim is a combination of mechanical planarization and wet chemical processing in order to remove deposited semiconductor thin coatings or films. Silicon wafer reclaim market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate, owing to increasing demand for automotive across the globe.

The growth of the global silicon wafer reclaim market is driven by growing semiconductor industry and relatively low cost compare to test wafer. Macroeconomic factors including growing economy, population and employment, rising disposable income, and rapid rate of urbanization as well as industrialization also driving the global silicon wafer reclaim market.

One of the restraining factor of the global silicon wafer reclaim market include lack of awareness about the reclaim services. Integration of value chain, the rapid rate of technological advancements, and increasing investment in the semiconductor industry are some of the factors trending the global silicon wafer reclaim market over the forecast period. The silicon wafer reclaim market is expected to have a significant opportunity in developing economies such as GCC countries, most countries in Asia Pacific, Brazil, etc., attributed to the shift from test wafer towards silicon wafer reclaim.

On the basis of geographies, the global silicon wafer reclaim market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, Western Europe accounts for a relatively high share of the global silicon wafer reclaim market in terms of value, attributed to relatively high revenue share in the global semiconductor industry.

North America is followed by Western Europe in global silicon wafer reclaim market, owing to high demand for solar cell across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global silicon wafer reclaim market, owing to high technological advancement across the regions.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to register relatively high growth rate in the global silicon wafer reclaim market over the forecast period, owing to the rapid rate of advancement in semiconductor industry across the region. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have relatively high opportunity for silicon wafer reclaim market players, attributed to growing economy and industrialization. Overall, the outlook for the global silicon wafer reclaim market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Few players in the global silicon wafer reclaim market include WRS Materials, Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Silicon Quest International, Silicon Materials Inc., Shinryo Corporation, Rockwood Wafer Reclaim, R.S. Technologies, Pure Wafer PLC, Phoenix Silicon International Corporation, Nova Electronic Materials, Noel Technologies, Nano Silicon Inc., Kemi Silicon Inc., KST World Corp., DSK Technologies PTE Ltd., Akrion Systems LLC., and Advantec Co Ltd.

