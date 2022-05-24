Global Sales Of Fats And Oils Industry Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of 4% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Sales of fats and oils are expected to be valued at US$ 246 Billion as of 2022, documenting a Y-o-Y increase of 3.8% from 2021. In the previous financial year, the market was valued at nearly US$ 237 Billion.

Throughout the 2022-2032 period of assessment, the fats and oils industry is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4%, expected to reach a value of 364.12 Billion.

Prominent Key Players Of The Fats and Oils Market Survey Report:

Associated British Food Plc

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

United Plantations Berhad

Bunge Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Wilmar International Limited

International FoodStuff Company Limited

Cargill Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Fats and Oils Industry Survey

Fats and Oils Market by Product Type : Edible Vegetable Fats & Oils Palm-based Fats & Oils Animal-based Fats & Oils Other Product Type-based Fats & Oils

Fats and Oils Market by End User : Fats and Oils for Industrial Use Fats and Oils for Residential Use

Fats and Oils Market by Source : Vegetable-based Fats and Oils Animal-based Fats and Oils

Fats and Oils Market by Form : Liquid Fats and Oils Solid Fats and Oils

Fats and Oils Market by Region : North America Fats and Oils Market Latin America Fats and Oils Market Europe Fats and Oils Market Japan Fats and Oils Market APEJ Fats and Oils Market MEA Fats and Oils Market



