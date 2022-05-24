Global Sales Of Fats And Oils Industry Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of 4% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Fats and Oils Market Analysis by Product Type (Edible Vegetable Oil, Palm Oil, Animal Fat, Other Types), by End User (Industrial, Residential), by Source (Vegetable, Animal), by Form (Liquid, Solid) and by Region, Global Forecast – 2022-2032

Sales of fats and oils are expected to be valued at US$ 246 Billion as of 2022, documenting a Y-o-Y increase of 3.8% from 2021. In the previous financial year, the market was valued at nearly US$ 237 Billion.

Throughout the 2022-2032 period of assessment, the fats and oils industry is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4%, expected to reach a value of 364.12 Billion.

Prominent Key Players Of The Fats and Oils Market Survey Report:

  • Associated British Food Plc
  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
  • United Plantations Berhad
  • Bunge Limited
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Wilmar International Limited
  • International FoodStuff Company Limited
  • Cargill Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Fats and Oils Industry Survey

  • Fats and Oils Market by Product Type :

    • Edible Vegetable Fats & Oils
    • Palm-based Fats & Oils
    • Animal-based Fats & Oils
    • Other Product Type-based Fats & Oils

  • Fats and Oils Market by End User :

    • Fats and Oils for Industrial Use
    • Fats and Oils for Residential Use

  • Fats and Oils Market by Source :

    • Vegetable-based Fats and Oils
    • Animal-based Fats and Oils

  • Fats and Oils Market by Form :

    • Liquid Fats and Oils
    • Solid Fats and Oils

  • Fats and Oils Market by Region :

    • North America Fats and Oils Market
    • Latin America Fats and Oils Market
    • Europe Fats and Oils Market
    • Japan Fats and Oils Market
    • APEJ Fats and Oils Market
    • MEA Fats and Oils Market

