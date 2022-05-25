University House TCU Helps Students Live Their Way

Fort Worth, Texas, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — University House TCU is pleased to announce they help students live their way with convenient off-campus housing solutions. The complex allows students attending Texas Christian University to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle during their college years.

At University House TCU, students will have their choice of floor plans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments that allow students to live alone or share an apartment with their friends or other students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water and sewer. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

University House TCU includes many community amenities that make student living more enjoyable. Some of the features residents can take advantage of include a 24-hour fitness center, a private mirrored fitness room, a club room with TVs, a rooftop lounge with a wood pellet smoker, a fountain, a grilling area, and ground-floor retail. Shopping and dining options are located just one block away from the complex.

Anyone interested in learning about how the off-campus housing solution helps students live their way can find out more by visiting the University House TCU website or by calling 1-817-926-0448.

About University House TCU: University House TCU is an off-campus housing complex providing students attending Texas Christian University with the housing solutions they need. The complex includes everything students need to enjoy an independent, comfortable lifestyle close to campus. Each student pays a per-person rate to ensure there are no problems with roommates who can’t pay their fair share.

Company: University House TCU

Address: 3201 S University Dr.

City: Fort Worth

State: TX

Zip code: 76109

Telephone number: 1-817-926-0448