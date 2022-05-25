Textile Chemicals Market 2030 – Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

San Francisco, California , USA, May 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Textile Chemicals Industry Overview

The global textile chemicals market size was valued at USD 23.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

This growth is attributable to a growing demand for apparel, technical textiles, home textiles, and others. With the growing population, the demand for clothes and other textile products is expected to increase, thus fueling the production capacities of this industry. But at present, global trade is getting more complicated due to recession in various countries, resulting in currency fluctuations. Other major challenges faced by the textile industry include the Eurozone crisis and Britain post-BREXIT.

According to the American Chemistry Council, the chemicals industry in the U.S. is expected to witness an increase in volume consumption due to growing demand for chemicals from the automotive, construction, and consumer goods industries. However, the chemicals industry in the country is projected to reach its pre-pandemic level by 2023.

This is expected to create opportunities for the manufacturers of textile chemicals to set up their production facilities or to collaborate with local players in the U.S. For instance, in June 2021, Archroma partnered with Van Horn, Metz & Co. Inc., a specialty raw material distributor in the country, for the distribution of Mowilith emulsions.

Upsurge in the real estate sector, changing fashion trends, and inclination toward home décor and furnishing have driven the growth of the textile industry in the recent past. However, with the growing application scope, consumer preferences toward bio-chemicals with similar properties are also projected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing consumption of technical textiles in the automotive sector is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the long run.

Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand view research has segmented the global textile chemicals market report based on process, product, application, and region:

Textile Chemicals Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030) Pre Treatment Coating Treatment of Finished Products



Textile Chemicals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030) Coating & Sizing Chemicals Colorants & Auxiliaries Finishing Agents Surfactants Denim Finishing Agents



Textile Chemicals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030) Apparel Home Furnishing Technical Textiles



Textile Chemicals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

November 2021: Cosmo Specialty Chemicals introduced a hydrophilic block silicone emulsion.

Cosmo Specialty Chemicals introduced a hydrophilic block silicone emulsion. January 2021: Solvay S.A. announced that it will begin using blockchain technology for developing a circular economy. The technology will be used to store, exchange, develop, and trace the information related to products, right from their feedstock producers to end users.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in textile chemicals market include,

Kiri Industries Ltd.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

German Chemicals Ltd.

AB Enzymes

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Govi N.V.

Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

LANXESS

Dow

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Kemira Oyj

The Lubrizol Corporation

Archroma

Omya United Chemicals

BioTex Malaysia

Fibro Chem, LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Ethox Chemicals, LLC

Solvay S.A.

