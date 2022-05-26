CD BioSciences Introduces Comprehensive Solutions for GPCR Expression

New York, USA, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a leading customer-focused biotechnology company based in New York, recently introduces comprehensive solutions for GPCR expression based on various strategies and technique platforms to facilitate customers’ cutting-edge programs.

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are the largest family of cell surface receptors, which play key roles in signal transduction and are involved in a variety of physiological regulatory mechanisms in the human body. They regulate adaptations in homeostasis, metabolism, sensory perception and neurotransmission. As one of the largest pharmacological therapeutic targets, the detailed structural and functional knowledge of GPCRs is important for understanding drug-target interactions.

Most GPCRs are naturally present in very small amounts. The inherent structural flexibility and dynamic properties of GPCRs are also major obstacles. Therefore, a robust, efficient, and reliable expression system must be established to obtain stable GPCRs in sufficient quantities for various downstream applications such as basic functional studies, structural studies, antibody development, and drug discovery. Highly expressed GPCRs also have great potential in developing new treatments for a variety of diseases.

CD BioSciences now provides its customers with comprehensive solutions for GPCR expression to facilitate their cutting-edge programs. Its experienced scientific team can select the most suitable expression system and provide customized services tailored to specific requirements of customers. CD BioSciences offers various expression systems for researchers to choose from, like stable expression system, bacterial expression system, yeast expression system, plant expression system, and wheat germ expression system.

Customers now can choose any solutions for GPCR expression to facilitate their cutting-edge programs, such as Cell-based Expression System that allows for high levels of protein production and is suitable for many different types of proteins; Cell-free Expression System that is a robust, highly efficient and controllable approach, suitable for complex, toxic, unstable or easily degradable proteins and is easy for purification; and Mammalian Cell Expression System, which is more efficient and proper protein folding and post-translational modification, and is suitable for large proteins.

CD BioSciences provides comprehensive and professional protein-based solutions for GPCR research and drug development to help its global customers facilitate their cutting-edge projects. It offers customized services based on a complete set of protein assays. Its scientific team has years of experience and can provide customized services and one-stop solutions in its fully equipped laboratory.

