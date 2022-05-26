Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Global Insights, Trends, Demand and Top Brands

Increasing Demand for Emission-free commercial Vehicle and Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles in the Logistics Industry likely to Augmenting the Sale of Electric Commercial Vehicle

Various governments throughout the world have developed programmes such as the use of electric buses and trucks to make their urban public transportation networks more sustainable and fuel-efficient. In the coming years, electric buses will revolutionise public transportation by improving air quality, reducing noise, and enhancing fuel efficiency.

Manufacturers have been forced to use electric technology since emission regulations in some nations have become more stringent.

Various logistics businesses, such as UPS and PepsiCo, have begun to look into electrifying their trucks in order to reduce running expenses. In the logistics industry, the total cost of ownership has a significant impact on profit margins. The breakeven point for a logistics company, for example, is around 125 miles per day in average operating distance.

When travelling long distances in traditional vehicles, fuel costs are substantial, whereas electric trucks can remove these costs. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the market is expected to increase at a significant rate.