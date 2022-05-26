San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sept. 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Platelet Rich Plasma Industry Overview

The global platelet rich plasma market size was estimated at USD 476.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Platelet rich plasma (PRP) is proven to be a prominent source of antilogous products in the field of regenerative medicine and a true precursor for the healing process along with scaffold and stem cells. An increase in the incidence of sports injuries and orthopedic diseases are set to propel the demand for PRP therapy. The expanding research base is expected to boost the demand for platelet rich plasma preparation products.

The application of PRP products in the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions, orthopedic disorders, and sports injuries has become more prevalent over recent years. Several research studies have observed that the increased concentration of growth factors in platelet rich plasma has the ability to potentially accelerate the healing process. This has proven to be a major source of autologous products in the field of regenerative medicine and a true precursor for the healing process along with stem cells and scaffold.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market

According to the data by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the participation of individuals in sports in the U.S. is continuously rising. Around 30 million children and adolescents of the U.S. participate in sports. This increases the risk of sports injuries among young athletes. In the U.S., athletes from high school account for around 2 million injuries, 30,000 hospitalizations, and 500,000 doctor visits. More than 3.5 million children under the age of 14 are provided with medical treatment for sports injuries every year.

In recent years, PRP is extensively applied in clinical settings. It has gained significant traction in the field of cosmetic surgery. Plastic surgeons and dermatologists are utilizing the natural healing properties of the platelets to enhance the appearance and overall health of the skin. Several research studies have evaluated the application of Platelet Rich Plasma for facial rejuvenation, which have reported positive aesthetic results.

These treatments have shown improvement in the volume, tone, and texture of the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The applications of platelet rich plasma in dental and oral surgical procedures have yielded promising results. The utility of PRP has been recommended for managing bisphosphonate-related osteonecrosis of the jaw to enhance wound healing and bone maturation. In addition, the use of PRP protocols in the alveolar socket next to tooth extractions have proven to accelerate soft tissue healing, further influencing bone regeneration processes.

Platelet rich plasma has also shown better outcomes in periodontal therapy when used in association with other materials. Promising results have also been reported when these products are used alone as a coating material in implant surgeries. The combination of platelet rich plasma with necrotic bone curettage has shown encouraging results in the treatment of refractory bisphosphonate-related osteonecrosis of the jaw because this combination provides successful outcomes with minimally invasive surgeries.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

Stem Cells Market – The global stem cells market size generated revenue of USD 9.38 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The factors contributing to the growth include increasing demand for biologics, technological advancement in stem cell therapeutics, and a growing focus on the development of personalized medicines. The increasing focus on the treatment of neurological disorders contributes to the market expansion.

Antifungal Drugs Market – The global antifungal drugs market size was valued at USD 14.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030. According to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016, every year, nearly 220,000 new individuals are affected by cryptococcal meningitis, which is a brain infection and has resulted in 181,000 deaths per year around the world.

Market Share Insights

February 2021 – A Medical related company Atlas Health Medical Group announced PRP (Platelet-rich Plasma) Micro needling Facelifts for patients.

February 2020 – EmCyte completed the acquisition of Cellmedix Holdings LLC, owning all the assets of the latter U.S.-based company, which also included its proprietary product system namely, Centrepid Platelet Concentrator.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the platelet rich plasma market include:

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

EmCyte Corporation

Terumo BCT, Inc.;

Arthrex, Inc.

PRP America

Juventix

APEX Biologix

Celling BioSciences

Order a free sample PDF of the Platelet Rich Plasma Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.