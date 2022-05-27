Sanitized Approach to Drive the Neoadjuvant Therapies Market

The healthcare vertical is seeing an influx of self-moving smart devices, which ought to extend support to the medical staff by curtailing their supply management or sanitation-related chores. Smart helpers could be used for remote monitoring of oxygen saturation and blood pressure levels for the patients, as they are of utmost importance regarding their health condition. This would be the scenario with Neoadjuvant Therapies Market in the subsequent decade.

Neoadjuvant therapies are the most popular and common treatment option to treat breast cancers, colon cancers and lung cancers. Neoadjuvant therapies can also include hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy immunotherapy and some targeted therapies available in the market. Neoadjuvant therapies are generally delivered before the main treatment and help in reducing the spread of cancer and tumor cells.

Most often, neoadjuvant therapies are recommended for patients with early-stage cancer and undergo surgery or radiation therapy. The oncologists believe that the patients may benefit from additional systemic treatments or treatments that could affect whole body.

The global neoadjuvant market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing prevalence of cancer, and other viral mediated diseases. Furthermore, rising adoption of neoadjuvant therapies in treatment of cancer is likely to contribute towards the market growth. Moreover, research and developmental works for breast cancer treatment is also driving the market of neoadjuvant therapies market. However, there occurs certain limitations in neoadjuvant therapies market.

Few factors such as increase in cost of neoadjuvant and associated side effects may hinder the growth of the neoadjuvant therapies. In spite of few drawbacks, however, with the advancement of technology, there occurs significant opportunity in neoadjuvant therapies market.

Recognizing the efficacy of neoadjuvant trials for drug development and research, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are considering neoadjuvant drug approval in early breast cancer. This is targeted specifically at those tumors that have high risk of both recurrence and unfavorable prognosis. All these new innovations in neoadjuvant therapies is likely to propel the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of therapy type
  • Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Drugs (NACT)
  • Neoadjuvant Hormonal Therapy Drugs (NAHT)
  • Combinational Therapy Drugs
On the basis of route of administration
  • Intravenous
  • Intra-muscular
  • Intra-arterial
  • Transcutaneous
  • Oral
On the basis of end users
  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Biotech and Pharma Companies

Globally, North America will dominate the global neoadjuvant therapies market as it leads in cancer related population in the world. According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, estimated numbers of new cancer cases and deaths in 2019 will be 606,880 and 1,762,450 number of patients with new cancer cases diagnosed. The disease is also widespread in Asian regions especially in China, India and Indonesia.

European region is also anticipated to be the third market share in neoadjuvant therapies market due to presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. In Europe approximately 3.7 million cases are diagnosed each year and often affects younger people with high morbidity and mortality rate. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to show considerable growth for the Neoadjuvant Therapies market in the near future.

Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global Neoadjuvant Therapies market include Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc, AbbVie Inc., VENCLEXTA, BAVENCIO, EMD Serono, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and Merck & Co. and Herceptin Hylecta among others.

