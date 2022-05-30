Pena & Bromberg Are the Social Security Disability Experts

Posted on 2022-05-30 by in Law // 0 Comments

Fresno, California, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Pena & Bromberg is pleased to announce they are the experts in filing for Social Security disability benefits. Their team of lawyers can help individuals get the results they deserve from their Social Security disability cases.

When clients turn to Pena & Bromberg, they will work with a qualified lawyer who can help them fill out the paperwork and gather the appropriate documentation to prove disability and get Social Security disability benefits. They understand the complexities of qualifying for these benefits and strive to guide their clients through the process of deciding whether they qualify. Once the client is ready to file their case, they will ensure everything is in order and submitted on the correct timeline to ensure a prompt response.

Individuals who were previously denied benefits can count on Pena & Bromberg to provide the guidance they need to appeal the decision. They will go over the case and determine where the client made errors. Once the mistakes are corrected, they will submit the appeal to help individuals get the Social Security benefits they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about their assistance in filing for Social Security disability benefits can find out more by visiting the Pena & Bromberg website or by calling 1-559-439-9700.

About Pena & Bromberg: Pena & Bromberg is a full-service law firm dedicated to helping individuals get the Social Security disability benefits they deserve. They ensure their clients fill out the paperwork correctly and submit the appropriate documentation to get fast approval. Their team is available to help individuals who need to appeal a denied claim.

Company: Pena & Bromberg
Address: 2440 Tulare St. #320
City: Fresno
State: CA
Zip code: 93721
Telephone number: 1-559-439-9700
Fax number: 1-559-439-9723

