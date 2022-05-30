The Best Dentists In Chicago Come Up With Tips On Wisdom Tooth Extraction & Healing

Chicago, IL, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — The time it takes for the holes created by the extracted wisdom teeth to heal is a common question. Many patients are also concerned about dry socket – what is it, and how can it be avoided? Your queries will be answered by our best Chicago dentists.

Healing The Holes Created Due To Wisdom Teeth Extraction

Sutures may be utilized to seal the space after your extraction. A blood clot forms inside the hole, which prevents bleeding and protects the bone and socket from exposure. While gauze is usually used to minimize bleeding, once the bleeding has stopped, you should not apply extra gauze to the tooth to relieve pressure or pain. Instead, follow your dentist’s advice and take the pain medicines he or she has prescribed.

Avoid strong swishing or rinsing to protect the healing socket. Straws should not be used to drink! Avoid strenuous activities such as sports or exercise. Depending on your dentist’s advice, refrain from playing wind instruments for at least one week to ten days. It is also advisable to take a week off from activities and relax! Also, do not, under any circumstances, smoke.

Within two weeks to a month, soft tissues cover the socket, and bone typically fills the hole within six months. Mild jaw action, such as sipping liquid meals, is permissible immediately after surgery, graduating to soft foods the next day and your typical diet when you are able. Avoid hard, sticky, or extremely chewy meals since they may slow down your recovery.

The Issue Of Dry Socket

Dry socket affects just a tiny percentage of teeth extraction patients, with a two to five percent estimate. The protecting blood clot is released or dissolves too early in cases of dry socket, exposing the bone. This can result in infection and excruciating discomfort. If the pain in your socket worsens within a few days of your oral surgery, you should contact your dentist. Depending on the patient’s unique circumstances, several procedures are performed to reduce the discomfort and support the socket’s continuous healing.

For more information contact:

Lakeshore Dental Studio

Address: 5505 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640, USA

Phone: (773) 365-9928

Mail: info@lakeshoredentalstudio.com