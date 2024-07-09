Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy Market is Expected to Grow at an Outstanding CAGR of 8.2% to Reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The fight against cancer is seeing a promising development in the Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy Market. This innovative approach is experiencing exceptional growth, with a projected market value of USD 1.3 billion by 2033. This signifies a substantial leap from its current value of USD 591.83 million in 2023. Fueling this expansion is a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% anticipated over the next decade.

Key Market Trends and Highlights

In this dynamic landscape, several trends and highlights are contributing to PRRT’s burgeoning success:

Innovative PRRT Approaches : Novel PRRT methods, including combination therapies and alternative radionuclides, are garnering significant attention for their enhanced effectiveness.

: Novel PRRT methods, including combination therapies and alternative radionuclides, are garnering significant attention for their enhanced effectiveness. Enhanced Patient Selection : Improved diagnostic tools are revolutionizing the selection of patients and treatment planning, thereby optimizing PRRT outcomes.

: Improved diagnostic tools are revolutionizing the selection of patients and treatment planning, thereby optimizing PRRT outcomes. The Power of Data Analytics and AI : Data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are playing a pivotal role in the customization of treatments, offering more effective and personalized patient care strategies.

: Data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are playing a pivotal role in the customization of treatments, offering more effective and personalized patient care strategies. Telemedicine Revolution : PRRT consultations and follow-ups are increasingly being conducted via telemedicine, enhancing accessibility and patient engagement.

: PRRT consultations and follow-ups are increasingly being conducted via telemedicine, enhancing accessibility and patient engagement. Patient Advocacy for Positive Impact: The influence of growing patient advocacy groups is a driving force behind raising awareness, shaping policy, and advancing research, all of which are positively impacting the PRRT landscape.

Advancement and growing research in the medical industry lead to a dramatic surge in the availability of new cancer treatment options. Radiation therapies and targeted therapy are showing significant promise in cancer treatment. For example, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) was recently approved the neuroendocrine tumors and projected significant growth in the cancer treatment market. Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) is a radioisotope or molecular therapy used to treat neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) is recommended for somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic NETs-affected patients. Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) is a targeted therapy designed to slow the progression of gastroenteropancreatic NET and limit radiation exposure to healthy tissue. Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 Oxodotreotide) was the first drug approved for peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). In September 2017, the European Commission approved Lutathera peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) drug manufactured by Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A., and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LUTATHERA in January 2018. Growing clinical trials and development activities to create therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals are expected to surge the growth of the peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) market over the forecast period.

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy Market: Drivers and Restraints–

The increasing prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors is expected to impel the demand for peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) as an increasing number of the patient pool. The establishment of reimbursement policies for Lutathera favors the demand for peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT). A temporary insurance/billing code was used for the peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) till 2018. Moreover, increasing clinical trials for new radiopharmaceuticals drugs approval for cancer therapy are expected to surge the growth of the peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) market.

Increasing government and private organizations funding for cancer drugs and therapy development is another major factor expected to propel the growth of the peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) market. Moreover, growing manufacturers’ interest in the radiopharmaceutical and cancer market flourished the growth of the peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) market. Side effects such as the transient decrease in blood counts, nausea, and others associated with PRRT are expected to hamper the growth of the peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) market.

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy Market: Overview

Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) is a special type of radiopharmaceutical which injected into the patients’ bloodstream. This radiopeptide travels and binds to neuroendocrine tumor cells and provides a high dose of radiation directly to the cancer cell. Big pharmaceutical market players are focusing on entering the radiopharmaceutical market. For instance, In October 2017, Novartis AG acquired Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) for $3.9 billion to expand its oncology portfolio. This acquisition was valuable for Lutathera radiopharmaceutical candidates which were under FDA review in 2018.

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and Europe region are expected to grebe more than half of the market share for peptide receptor radionuclide therapy. Increasing clinical trials for radiopharmaceuticals and growing demand for targeted therapy for cancer are the major factors driving the growth of the peptide receptor radionuclide therapy market in the U.S. and European countries. The Asia Pacific peptide receptor radionuclide therapy market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to growing demand for advanced treatment options and the comparatively high prevalence of cancer in India and China.

