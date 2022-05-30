Edward Snowden to Speak at Libertarian Party National Convention. Th Libertarian Party of the District of Columbia is Sending a Delegation.

Edward Snowden to speak to 1500 delegates to Libertarian Party convention in Reno, Nevada. The Libertarian Party of the District of Columbia is sending a delegation.

Washington, United States, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Surveillance whistleblower Edward Snowden will speak at the Libertarian Party’s national convention Friday, as continuing revelations emerge about how the intelligence community has interfered in recent U.S. presidential elections. Snowden has been in exile abroad since exposing how the NSA, CIA, and other intelligence agencies spy domestically on American citizens.

The convention will be held in Reno, Nevada from May 26-May 29 at the Nugget Casino Resort, and Snowden will appear virtually from a location outside the United States, speaking to 1,528 delegates and alternates. The convention will elect new officers of the Libertarian National Committee and revise the platform. Among other platform planks the LP is considering dropping any mention of abortion as a federal issue.

The Libertarian Party of the District of Columbia has 3 delegates to the convention, and may have the only majority female delegation represented: Tom Fleming, a tech consultant who lives in NoMa, will chair the delegation, and Amy LePore, a small business owner, and Stephanie Berlin, a corporate trainer, are alternates who will be voting for delegates unable to attend.

The Libertarian Party of the District of Columbia will hold its own mini-convention to elect new officers and recruit local candidates on June 26 at the SE DC Library at Eastern Market. Any DC resident who is a member of the national LP or any of DC’s 2200 registered Libertarian voters are eligible to participate.

For more information contact the DC LP chairman, Bruce Majors, at 202-704-6401.

The Libertarian Party of the District of Columbia is a political party in the United States active in the District of Columbia. It is a recognized affiliate of the national Libertarian Party. The Libertarian Party of the District of Columbia is dedicated to the same ideas represented by the national Libertarian Party but also focuses on issues specific to the District of Columbia such as “taxation without representation”, home rule, and statehood.