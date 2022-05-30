Microneedling Devices Market 2022 Analysis of the World’s Leading Suppliers, Sales, Trends and Forecasts up to 2025

New York, United States, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Micro-needling is a safe, minimally effective therapeutic procedure which is associated with chemical, laser or IPL treatments for treating the skin. The micro-needling process is also known as collagen induction therapy. The Microneeding treatment involves rolling a small device which is covered by hundreds of tiny needles over a skin.

These tiny needles penetrate in the skin which triggered the body response, causing an increase in the production of collagen and elastin. Micro-needling devices are basically used to lift, tighten, and rejuvenate the skin of all ages. Micro-needling is a trendy cosmetic procedure which can use for a very wide range of indications.

The micro-needling devices market is classified on the basis of product type, needle material and end user-

By Product Type

Derma-stamp

Dermapen

Dermarollers

By Needle Material

Silicon Microneedle Silicon Hollow Microneedle Solid Microneedle

Metal Microneedle Hollow Metal Microneedle Solid Metal Microneedle

Glass Hollow Microneedle

By End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

The increasing investment by the hospital facilities and government for better healthcare is expected to drive the market. The companies are engrossed in introducing the products with innovative technology. The microneedling devices market is classified by product type, by needle material and end user.

There are a variety of microneedling devices are available in the market depending on needle size, dermaroller etc. By needle material, microneedling devices market is classified as Silicon Microneedle, metal microneedle and glass hollow microneedle.

The silicon microneedles are further divided into silicon hollow microneedle and solid microneedle. The Metal microneedles are further divided into Hollow Metal Microneedle and Solid Metal Microneedle.

By end user, microneedling devices market is classified as hospitals, dermatology clinics and others. Among all end user, hospitals are expected to gain maximum value share over the forecast period.

MEA is at a nascent stage to the global micro-needling devices market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global micro-needling devices market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.Some of the key players of micro-needling devices market globally are Dermapen, Dermaroller GmbH, MDPen Fractional Microdermal Needling, DermaConcepts, ConceptSkincare, Ramboll Environ, Inc., Edge Systems LLC., Weyergans High Care, BOMTECH ELECTRONICS CO., Ltd. and others. The global micro-needling devices market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.

