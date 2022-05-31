The Endorphins Market to Be Driven By Value-Based Payment Models

The healthcare vertical is expected to accelerate based on IoT (Internet of Medical Technology). The key players in some help in designing and tuning to sophisticated custom software. Also, iTunes or Google Play catalogs have encompassed healthcare and wellness mobile apps. With synchronization with wearables like fitness trackers or pulsometers for using data collected via sensors placed on the body for reporting/analyzing health conditions, the Endorphins Market is there to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next 10 years.

Endorphins are also known as “feel-good” or natural pain relievers. They are produced by the central nervous system and pituitary gland. Endorphins are released in response to stress or pain. They work similarly to a class of drugs called opioids. However, endorphins work similarly to opioid pain reliver, but their result may not dramatic.

Besides, they are also released during other activities such as exercise, eating and others activities. Endorphins are also surge during pregnancy. Further, there are various medicinal herbs such as Rhodiola roseal, is known to release beta-endorphins in the brain and also used against an anti-depressant and this is anticipated to increase the demand for endorphins.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic disorder is expected to increase the growth of endorphins market. Besides, chocolates contain flavonoids chemicals that appear to be beneficial to the brain is also anticipated to increase the demand for endorphins.

Further, endorphins market is also being driven by growing elderly population, who are at high risk to suffer from mild to moderate pain. In addition, the practice of medication and exercises such as dancing, yoga and others can also increase the number of endorphins which is anticipated to increase the growth of endorphins market.

Herbs, such as chamomile, Ginkgo biloba is promoted for relaxation and this, in turn, is likely to increase the demand for endorphins. According to the University of Oxford and Aalto University, laughter leads to endorphins release in the brain, promoting establishment of social bond also.

However, according to the Indian Association of Health, Research and Welfare, due to higher endorphin levels which contributes to depression is also present in people who have chronic headaches which is expected to hinder the growth of endorphins market.

Market Segmentation

Product type Alpha-endorphins

Beta-endorphins

Gamma-endorphins

Sigma-endorphins Application Pain Management

Cough suppression

Anesthesia

Others End User Institutional Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Some of the major key players competing in the endorphin’s treatment Market are Assertio Therapeutics Inc., Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endo International Plc, Egalet Corp., Lannett Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Johnson and Johnson.

