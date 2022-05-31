Plant Breeding Market to flourish based on virtual, personalized care

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would how the Plant Breeding Market look in the near future.

Plant breeding is a branch of science which uses varieties of principles to improve the genetic potential plants. Plants are improved for food, fuel, fiber, shelter and many others. Plants are crossbreed or may be crossed with themselves to produce new or inbred varieties for breeding respectively.There are various advanced technologies such as genetic techniques and molecular breeding which encourages the adoption of advanced genetically modified crops such as wheat, rice and soybeans. For instance, in 2019, Syngenta introduced VAYANTIS globally, which is a new fungicides seed treatment mode of action to address grower needs in soybeans, canola, corn and cereals.

Market Segmentation

Methods
  • Mating systems
  • Beading self-pollinated species
    • Mass selection pure-line selection
    • Hybridization
    • Hybrid varieties
  • Breeding cross-pollinated species
    • Mass selection
    • Hybrid varieties
    • Synthetic varieties
Traits
  • Herbicide Tolerance
  • Disease Resistance
  • Yield Improvement
Application
  • Corn
  • Wheat
  • Rice
  • Other Cereals & Grains
  • Oilseeds & Pulses
  • Soybean
  • Cotton
  • Other Oilseeds & Pulses
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Others
End User
  • Research Institutes
  • Contract Research Organizations
  • Others

Further, it also provides unpaid control of diseases as phytophthora and Pythium to ensure better germination and higher yields. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for plant breeding.

Growing demand for enhanced genetically modified crops such as wheat, rice and corn by using modern breeding techniques is expected to increase the growth of plant breeding market.

Besides, various countries have adopted molecular technique such as marker-assisted selection for plant breeding, due to the increasing demand for high yield from field and horticulture crop growers.

Thus, in turn, is anticipated to increase the growth of plant breeding market. In addition, with genetic modification, the adoption rate for CRISPER technology has been increased in the agriculture field and this is expected to increase the growth of plant breeding market over a forecast period. Exponential reduction in the cost of genomic solutions is expected to boost the growth of plant breeding market.

Some of the major key players competing in the global plant breeding Market are Syngenta, DLF Trifolium, Limagrain, Bayer, DowDuPont, KWS SAAT, Pacific Biosciences, Benson Hill Systems, Evogene, Hudson River Biotechnology, Equinom, and Bioconsortia.

