Digital prescription to revolutionize the Vector-based RNAi Market

The healthcare vertical is expected to accelerate based on IoMT (Internet of Medical Technology). The key players in IoMT help in designing and tuning to sophisticated custom software. Also, iTunes or Google Play catalogs have encompassed healthcare and wellness mobile apps. With synchronization with wearables like fitness trackers or pulsometers for using data collected via sensors placed on body for reporting/analysing health conditions, the Vector-based RNAi Market is there to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next 10 years.

Vector-based RNAi (RNA interference) offers a system of treatment and disease management to decrease the inhibition of gene translation or expression, as well as it neutralizes the targeted mRNA molecules. Vector-based RNAi plays very important in Cancer treatment however as per the World Health Organization, cancer is the top second cause of death across the globe and 8.8 million deaths caused due to cancer in 2015.

Whereas, worldwide nearly one in six deaths can be attributed to cancer. As well as a new development in vector-based RNAi such as small interfering RNAs (siRNA) and microRNAs (miRNA) can escalate the vector-based RNAi market growth. The challenging situation of FDA approval affecting on a number of new drugs launch, for instance, 2015 (41 drugs), while in 2016 (19 drugs) which are very less as compared with the previous year.

The major driving factor for vector-based RNAi market is growing inclination towards several applications in molecular diagnostics especially in Cancer which anticipated to drive growth. The emerging demand for vector-based RNAi is largely arising from the need for improvement in synthetic delivery carriers.

Increasing rate of cancer treatment coupled with the growing demand for chemical modifications to RNA can escalate the growth of vector-based RNAi market. Rate of morbidity and mortality across the globe increases due to incidence of Cancer consequently growth of the vector-based RNAi market will increase.

However, the decline in FDA drug approval rates due to extremely high challenges in approval for a new drug can be anticipated to restrain the growth of the vector-based RNAi market.

Market Segmentation
Application Type
  • Oncology
  • Ocular Disorders
  • Hepatitis B and C
  • Autoimmune Hepatitis
  • Therapeutics
  • Respiratory Disorders
  • Neurological Disorders
  • Other Therapeutics
End Use
  • Hospitals
  • Speciality Clinics

Key Player

Some of the major key players competing in the global vector-based RNAi Market are Merck and Co. Inc., Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Silence Therapeutics PLC, Qiagen NV, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Associates among others.

