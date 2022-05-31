Revenue from Sales of Dust Extraction System Market To Increase Exponentially During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global dust extraction system market is estimated at USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 6.2 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 6.5 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 11.8 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 6.1%

Global Dust Extraction System Market Segments

By Product Type : Bag Filters Cartridge Vacuum Cyclone Suction Benches Wet Scrubbers Media Blasting Rooms Rotary Other Product Types

By Dust Type : Blowers with Dust Extraction Wet Extractors Centralized Dust Extraction System Dust Collector Fume Extraction System Wood Dust Extraction System Pulse Jet Bag Filter System Dry Extractors Centralized Dust Extraction System Dust Collector Fume Extraction System Wood Dust Extraction System Pulse Jet Bag Filter System

By System Type : Chip Extractors Fine Dust Extractors Vacuum Extractors Power Tool Extractors Air Filters HEPA Filters

By End-Use : Lumber Food & Beverage Paper & Printing Plastic & rubber Mining, Quarrying and Oil & Gas Chemicals Construction Metal Textile Miscellaneous

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



North America’s Dust Extraction System Market Remains Consolidated in the U.S.

North America and Europe continue to endure as lucrative markets for the dust extraction system, however the latter is set to grow at a slighter higher rate through 2028. The dust extraction system market in North America remains consolidated in the U.S., with authorities such as the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) levying rules apropos of emission levels of the dust extraction system that all stakeholders must comply with.

Future growth prospects of the dust extraction system market in Europe are likely to be promising, underpinned by rapid rise in the region’s construction and waste management industries.

Recognizing imperativeness of the dust extraction system in industrial applications, European manufacturers are integrating advanced technologies for offering application-specific solutions. Conformance to CE (Conformité Européene) Marking Compliance, and the ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU, by dust extraction system manufacturers in Europe will continue to influence their manufacturing strategies, thereby impacting development and sales.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Dust Extraction System Market

The global dust extraction system market is highly fragmented, with a significant number of local and regional companies. As a vital strategy to support their market footprint and better fulfil the needs of customers, industry players are focusing on developing new goods in response to the dynamic industry needs.

Also, the key companies have adopted numerous strategies including merger & acquisition partnership, etc. product development is the key strategy to upscale their market presence among consumers.

For instance: On 12th December 2021, Cleantek have showcased its dust extraction systems at ACMEE2021 in Trade Centre Chennai.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of dust extraction system market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

