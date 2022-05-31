Global Sales Of Personal Protective Equipment Has Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 6.6% By The End Of 2032|Fact.MR Study

Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis by Type (Head Protection, Hands & Arms Protection, Foot & Leg Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Body Protection, Others), by End Use Industry and Region Forecast – 2022-2032

As of 2021, sales of personal protective equipment were valued at US$ 51.5 Billion, and are expected to surge at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.9% in 2022, reaching US$ 53 Billion. Across the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, the personal protective equipment market value is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 100.3 Billion.

Prominent Key Players Of The Personal Protective Equipment Market Survey Report:

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  • Ansell Limited
  • MSA Safety Inc.
  • Lakeland Industries Inc.
  • Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
  • Sioen Industries NV
  • Radians Inc.
  • Avon Rubber P.L.C
  • Alpha Pro Tech Limited
  • JAL Group Italia SRL
  • COFRA SRL
  • Uvex Safety Group
  • Rock Fall (UK) Limited
  • Lindstrom Group
  • Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company
  • Mallcom (India) Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

  • Personal Protective Equipment by Type

    • Head Protection Personal Protective Equipment
      • Class A Helmet
      • Class B Helmet
      • Class C Helmet
    • Hands & Arm Protection Personal Protective Equipment
      • Aluminized
      • Aramid Fiber
      • Butyl
      • Coated Fabric
      • Disposable
      • Fabric
      • Leather
      • Metal Mesh
      • Natural
      • Neoprene
      • Nitrile
      • Rubber Insulating
      • Synthetic
    • Foot & Leg Protection Personal Protective Equipment
      • Foot and Shin Guards Combination
      • Foundry Shoes
      • Leggings
      • Metatarsal Guards
      • Safety Shoes
      • Special Purpose Shoes
      • Toe Guards
    • Eye & Face Protection Personal Protective Equipment
      • Eye Spectacles
      • Face Shields
      • Goggles
      • Laser Safety Goggles
      • Welding Shields
    • Hearing Protection Personal Protective Equipment
      • Earmuffs
      • Pre Formed Earplugs
      • Semiaurals
      • Single Use Earplugs
    • Body Protection Personal Protective Equipment
      • Aprons
      • Coveralls
      • Full Body Suits
      • Laboratory Coats
      • Surgical Gowns
      • Vests and Jackets
    • Others

  • Personal Protective Equipment by End Use Industry

    • Personal Protective Equipment for Construction
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Manufacturing
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Oil & Gas
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Chemicals
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Food
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Pharmaceuticals
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Transportation
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Maritime
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Fire and Rescue
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Defense
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Mining
    • Personal Protective Equipment for Agriculture

  • Personal Protective Equipment by Region

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Personal Protective Equipment Market report provide to the readers?

  • Personal Protective Equipment fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Personal Protective Equipment player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Personal Protective Equipment in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Personal Protective Equipment.

The report covers following Personal Protective Equipment Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Personal Protective Equipment market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Personal Protective Equipment
  • Latest industry Analysis on Personal Protective Equipment Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Personal Protective Equipment Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Personal Protective Equipment demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Personal Protective Equipment major players
  • Personal Protective Equipment Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Personal Protective Equipment demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Personal Protective Equipment Market report include:

  • How the market for Personal Protective Equipment has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Personal Protective Equipment on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Personal Protective Equipment?
  • Why the consumption of Personal Protective Equipment highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

