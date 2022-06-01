PIC18-Q41 MCUs from Microchip Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring compact and powerful MCUs from Microchip in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Consumer Wearables.

The PIC18-Q41 is a compact, high performance MCU with advanced analog peripherals for sensor and real-time control applications. The products are equipped with an on-chip operational amplifier, 12-bit ADC with Computation and two 8-bit DACs for improved data acquisition and sensor interfacing capabilities.

Other key features include 16-bit PWMs, Direct Memory Access, Configurable Logic Cells and multiple communication interfaces. The PIC18-Q41 offers 14- and 20-pin products in small footprint packages to support a variety of space constrained and sensor node designs.

The PIC18-Q41 is ideal for a wide range of applications including IoT edge nodes, Medical, LED lighting, Home Automation, Automotive and Industrial process control and Wearables.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/microchip-pic18-q41. To see the entire portfolio of Microchip products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###