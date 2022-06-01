VIEWS COO Maryn Williams Attends Family Scholarship Award Luncheon

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Maryn Williams, COO of VIEWS Digital Marketing, recently attended the Scholarship luncheon and award ceremony at Young Harris College. She was there representing her family who established a scholarship to honor her grandmother’s memory and legacy.

Young Harris is a small college in the north Georgia mountains. Maryn’s grandmother was born in 1890 in North Carolina where her family had moved to find a new beginning after the Civil War because it allowed their children to get an education.

Maryn’s great grandmother and great grandfather had the foresight to think that education was important and sacrifice to make it happen. The family’s six girls went to Young Harris College and the two boys went to the state college in NC. The brothers were entrepreneurs and bankers who created companies, some of which are still going strong today. The sisters were all teachers.

Maryn’s grandmother graduated in 1909 and became a teacher in Tennessee. She married and with her husband managed a farm in Georgia. Unfortunately, the day after her last child was born, her husband died of spinal meningitis, leaving her to raise 7 children in the middle of the Depression.

Importance of Education

When the bank foreclosed on her home she moved with the 7 kids to a farm in Tennessee near the Ocoee River. The house had no electricity or running water, and it was the middle of the Depression. Because she had her college degree, she was able to work as a teacher and to take care of the family. She found ways to work the farm, pay the bills, raise all 7 children to adulthood, and send them to college or business school (most had some sort of scholarship). She lived to the ripe old age of 98. The Tennessee farm is still in the family and is an operating farm.

Educational Legacy Honored

Maryn’s mother and her siblings decided to honor their mother’s memory by setting up a scholarship to help young people get the education that she valued so highly. It took a few years to build the scholarship fund in order to have enough money to start awarding students. The first dispersal occurred in 2018.

This year, Maryn’s mother was unable to attend the luncheon, but Maryn attended with her cousin Nancy and her uncle’s friend Jane. At the luncheon for sponsors and recipients, they met the young man who won the scholarship for this academic year. He is a first generation college student and was unaware of the source of funds for his scholarship. He didn’t realize that individual people gave for his benefit. The story and legacy appeared to be inspirational to him.

Maryn said, “Many young people don’t know where the money for education comes from. I think it was eye opening for the students to learn that people were donating their money so kids could go to school. I’m a great believer in the value of paying it forward, in finding something that you value and assuring that someone else can benefit from it in the future.“

She also noted that “The speaker talked about persistence, perseverance, and generosity. He attributed persistence and perseverance to students based on what they have gone through with Covid. Of course the donors were noted for their generosity as well as persistence and perseverance.” In Maryn’s case, it was her grandmother’s persistence, perseverance and dedication as well as her great grandparents that was to be honored. She further stated, “It was a privilege to see and honor those who were willing to give back and recognize the value they had gained from their education.”

About VIEWS Digital Marketing

As VIEWS COO Maryn Williams values education and helping others achieve their goals. Her role with VIEWS consists largely of identifying ways to help clients achieve their business goals.

