Water cooling system HVAC Contractor in Qatar

Doha, Qatar, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Akkadian is a well-organized and professional company based out of Doha, Qatar. We are the best window blinds, curtains and carpet suppliers in Qatar. We proved to be the pioneers in supplying the top quality building materials. We value our customer’s honest feedback and strive to deliver the best quality services to them. We are recognised as one of the credible and trusted name in the fields of HVAC water cooling Projects, Maintenance, Spare Parts etc.

 

We install Refrigeration systems as per client requirements. Our employees adhere to client needs like maintenance and repair of the refrigeration system. we recognize that the key to customer satisfaction and our long-term success is to anticipate customer needs and develop new innovative solutions that provide our customers with a distinct competitive advantage.

Al Ezz Tower 4

Street No-840, Zone – 18 ,Al Safiliya Area

Doha – Qatar P.O BOX : 80346

