Miller & Miller’s Online-Only Watches & Jewels Auction, June 11, Features Fine Watches, Rings, more

New Hamburg, ON, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — A dazzling 9.22-carat platinum emerald cut diamond ring boasting VS2 clarity, a Swiss Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore special edition wristwatch, and a circa 1991 Rolex Submariner watch with a solid 18kt yellow gold case and bracelet are a few of the baubles that bidders will be treated to in an online-only Watches & Jewels auction slated for Saturday, June 11th, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., starting at 9 am Eastern time.

Wristwatches will include rare and desirable models from Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Breguet, Piaget, IWC and Blancpain, among others. The catalog also features a world class collection of 14kt gold Accutron watches. The wonderful selection of jewelry includes rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings. American railroad pocket watches will be from Waltham, Illinois and Hamilton, among others.

“With recent market volatility and uncertainty, some investors wishing to diversify their portfolios are looking to physical assets,” said Justin Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Quality watches and jewelry can make great investments, in part due to their portability and liquidity. At Miller & Miller our curated watches and jewelry may provide an investment opportunity for buyers looking for a piece to wear that can also serve as a store of value.”

The platinum diamond ring features an emerald cut, 9.22-carat center stone and two baguette shoulder stones. In addition to VS2 clarity, the ring is also graded M for color and Very Good for cut. It’s accompanied by a certificate of appraisal from Gem Scan of Toronto and carries a robust pre-sale estimate of $70,000-$80,000.

All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore wristwatch is an “End of Days” special edition watch, with a black leather strap and black PVD-coated steel case. The self-winding automatic watch features date, chronograph and tachymeter, E Serial. It should finish at $45,000-$50,000.

“If there’s a more perfectly designed watch than the Rolex Submariner, we’ve yet to encounter it,” Mr. Miller remarked. There are several in the auction, the expected top earner being the one already described, estimated at $40,000-$50,000. It features an Oyster bracelet and a 40mm case. Two others certain to attract keen bidder attention are as follows:

– A circa 1970 Rolex Submariner (Ref. 5513), 40 mm, with box and original warranty card. “If you question the iconic legacy of the Submariner, call your local Rolex dealer and ask how many they have in stock,” Mr. Miller said (est. $17,500-$20,000).

– A Rolex Submariner (Ref. 16618) with 18kt yellow gold and stainless-steel case and band, two-tone Oyster band, box, pamphlets and hang tag. The case is 40mm in diameter and the gross weight of the assembled watch is 139 grams (est. $11,000-$13,000).

A stamped 18kt yellow gold lady’s custom-made diamond solitaire engagement ring featuring one claw-set, 4.08-carat princess cut diamond (Color: L, Clarity: SI-1, Cut: Good), with a high polish finish, should realize $35,000-$45,000. Also, a platinum custom-made pendant featuring ten claw-set marquise-shaped diamonds and 96 other diamonds (for a total diamond weight of 13.00 carats), plus one claw-set, 2.04-carat natural ruby, is expected to bring $16,000-$19,000.

A circa 1996 Breguet Classique Swiss watch (Ref. 3137) with an elegant 19kt yellow gold case and a dial featuring a power-reserve indicator and phases and age of the moon, plus the original box, has a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$40,000. Also, a Swiss Patek Philippe Calatrava watch with an 18kt white gold case and a Patek Philippe strap with an 18kt gold clasp, is expected to fetch $25,000-$30,000. The sleek and simple design of the Calatrava design is often imitated.

Back to Rolexes, a circa 2001 Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust Pearlmaster watch (Ref. 80319), featuring a 29mm 18kt gold case with factory diamond dial and bezel, plus a blue diamond dial, should make $22,000-$27,000; while a circa 1987 Rolex Explorer II wristwatch (Ref. 16550), featuring a 40mm stainless steel case with a 24-scale bezel for use as a second time zone function, water-resistant to 100 meters, has a pre-sale estimate of $12,000-$15,000.

A circa 1980 Piaget C701 Polo watch (Ref. 15661), featuring a solid 18kt gold case and bracelet and powered by a quartz movement (that, for its time, was the pinnacle of luxury), recently serviced and refinished, should garner $12,000-$15,000. Also, a 1960 Enicar Sherpa Graph Mark 1A Swiss chronograph with a stainless-steel case and band and featuring the rare ‘gladius’ hands, utilizing the iconic Valjoux 72 chronograph movement, is expected to rise to $7,000-$10,000.

A sapphire and diamond necklace featuring a one claw-set heart mixed cut natural blue sapphire of 8.24 carats, and 31 channel-set baguette cut (tapered) diamonds weighing a total 1.15 carats, on a 16-inch chain, is estimated to go for $6,500-$7,500; while a 14kt white gold, custom-made diamond cross pendant with a high polish finish, featuring 34 claw-set round brilliant-cut diamonds with a total weight of 8.89 carats, on a 20-inch chain, should bring $6,500-$7,000.

While this is an Internet-only auction, with no in-person event to attend, bidders can tune in to the live webcast on Saturday, June 11th, to watch the lots close in real time. Here is a link to the auction catalog: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-5SL0H3/watches-jewels.

Internet bidding will be via the Miller & Miller website (www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com), as well as the popular online bidding platform LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the auction on June 11th, please visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com.