Applying AI in Healthcare to Drive the Soft Tissue Repair Market

The soft tissue repair market is expected to grow vigorously shortly. Although telemedicine has turned out to be an easily accessible service, proper fusion with therapy decisions is of paramount importance. Home lab tests are a nice byproduct of telehealth. Remote monitoring and diagnostics are cost-effective. It also saves downtime. Therefore, saving time and investing in convenience would be one of the trends in the healthcare vertical in the coming years.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers key insights into the global soft tissue repair market in its latest report titled “Soft Tissue Repair Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2015-2024”. Revenue of the global soft tissue repair market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Based on product type, the market is segmented into synthetic, allografts, xenografts, and alloplasts. The allograft segment is expected to contribute the highest revenue share to the global soft tissue repair market and expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into breast reconstruction, hernia repair, vaginal sling, dental problems, dermatology, orthopedics, and others. The orthopedics segment is further sub-segmented into dural repair, sports medication and tendon reinforcement, and others. Among these, the orthopedics segment is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, and is anticipated to account for about 20.1% of the total global soft tissue repair market revenue by 2024.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. Among these, hospitals were the largest segment with a 55.4% revenue contribution to the total global market in 2015. Ambulatory surgery centers are projected to be the second most attractive segment in the global soft tissue repair market by the end of 2015.

The growth of the market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of surgical procedures such as knee reconstruction, shoulder reconstruction, hip reconstruction, and elbow reconstruction, which is driving revenue growth. of the global soft tissue repair market. In addition, the increasing demand for biologics in soft tissue repair procedures, such as mesh/matrix, which are widely used in the US for breast reconstruction and other reconstructive procedures, is expected to drive the growth of revenue of the global soft tissue repair market during the forecast period.

However, lack of proper knowledge about tissue repair products among physicians and surgeons can lead to misuse and ineffective use of the products, resulting in unsatisfactory outcomes for patients, which is expected to hamper the growth of the global soft tissue repair market during the forecast period.

The report covers global and regional trends along with analysis of the market potential. North America accounted for over 47.1% revenue share of the total soft tissue repair market in 2015; while Europe recorded a healthy CAGR of 5.7% due to the increasing number of injuries related to sports and other activities and the increased awareness of healthcare.

The Global Soft Tissue Repair Market report begins with an overview of the global market in terms of value. This section includes a detailed analysis of the main trends, drivers, constraints and opportunities. An impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average of each of these factors in a model-driven approach is included in the market report to better equip clients with clear insights for decision making. .

