The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market to Go the Virtual Reality Ways

The market for induced pluripotent stem cells is set to grow on a stellar note in the future. The current situation is that digitalization, which has the ability to change the dynamics of any vertical, has gone directly to the vertical of health. The world no longer relies on referrals to choose health services, but instead relies on 360-degree research before reaching the final decision. This would be the digitalized healthcare vertical of the future.

The healthcare industry has focused on excessive research and development over the past two decades to ensure that the need to address issues related to the availability of drugs and treatments for certain chronic diseases is effectively met. Researchers and health scientists at the University of Hong Kong Li Ka Shing School of Medicine have successfully demonstrated the use of human-induced pluripotent stem cells, or hiPSCs, from patient skin cells to test therapeutic drugs.

The success of this research suggests that scientists have overcome yet another hurdle towards using stem cells in precision medicine to treat patients suffering from sporadic inherited diseases. iPSCs are the next generation approach to disease prevention and treatment that considers individual patients based on their genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment. Coupled with the ability to transform into different body cell types and the same genetic makeup of donors, hiPSCs have emerged as a promising cell source for drug screening and testing.

In the present investigation, hiPSC was synthesized from patients suffering from a rare form of hereditary cardiomyopathy due to mutations in Lamin A/C-related cardiomyopathy in their different families. Affected individuals suffer from sudden death, stroke and heart failure at a very young age. To date, there is no exact treatment available for this condition. This team in Hong Kong tested a drug called PTC124 to suppress specific gene mutations in other genetic diseases in iPSC-transformed heart muscle cells.While this technology is considered a breakthrough in clinical stem cell research, the University of Hong Kong team is collaborating with pharmaceutical companies regarding its clinical application.

The unique properties of iPS cells provide broad potential for various biopharmaceutical applications. iPSCs are also used in toxicology testing, high throughput, disease modeling, and target identification. This type of stem cell has the potential to transform drug discovery by offering physiologically relevant cells for tool discovery, compound identification, and target validation. A new report from Persistence Market Research (PMR) states that the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells or iPS is expected to witness a strong CAGR of 7.0% between 2018 and 2026. In 2017, the market was worth US$1,254 .0Mn and is expected to reach US$2,299.5 Mn at the end of the projection period in 2026.

Personalization will be the key focus of market players

Due to the changing needs of the research community, the demand for specialty cell lines has increased to a point where most vendors offering these products cannot rely solely on catalog product sales. The quality of the products and the delivery time can determine the options at the same time that custom solutions are requested. Companies generally focus on establishing a strong distribution network to enable products to reach customers from manufacturing units in a short period of time.

Entry of multiple small players to witness for years to come

Several leading players have their presence in the global market; however, many specialized products and services are provided by smaller, regional providers. By directing their marketing strategies towards research institutes and small biotech companies, these new players have quickly established their presence in the market.

