Gamification in Healthcare to Drive the Medical And Industrial Gloves Market

The medical and industrial glove market is set to grow on a cheeky note, i.e. reach US$12,868.6 Mn at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2018 and 2026. Personalization has taken over almost all the spheres of industry verticals, and healthcare is no exception. People have begun to see their health care picture so that they can take an active part in improving their physical and mental health on a daily basis. This customization will be the face of the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.

Persistence Market Research has estimated the global medical and industrial gloves market to be US$12,868.6 Mn by the end of 2026, showing strong expansion with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2018–2026. According to the latest market outlook published by the company, the global market for medical and industrial gloves has promising growth prospects over the next eight years. The market will benefit from multiple innovations through intense research and development efforts initiated by hospitals and research centers, as well as medical research institutes, in the near future.

Launch of low-cost antimicrobial medical gloves in London; Worldwide launch plans in the works

A revolutionary type of medical exam glove has recently been developed, which appears to have a whole new layer of infection control. These gloves are designed to have antimicrobial technology built in, which has already been evident in preventing the spread of infection in highly sensitive areas such as hospitals.

A microbiologist and professor by profession at the University of Nottingham, he has been working for over six years on the research and development of infection-preventing medical examination gloves. The researcher has been working with some professionals from Malaysian glove-making giant Hartalega Malaysia and antimicrobial research and development company Chemical Intelligence UK.

The non-leaching antimicrobial technology that has been used in trials is called “a new active molecule that kills microorganisms”. Infection-preventing medical gloves are claimed to possess an active molecule that has the ability to kill microorganisms, which has been specifically designed to prevent the spread of bacterial infections, to and from surfaces and people.

Since infection control technology has been built into the material, it offers the additional benefit of not requiring surface applications of any solutions or chemicals prior to use. Resources involved in testing these medical gloves have stated that these gloves recorded nearly 99.9% bacteria removal during independent testing.

Experts hope that antimicrobial medical gloves will directly translate life science into a practical tool that will potentially have an immense impact on the global medical and industrial glove market. These gloves are likely to be initially available in hospitals around the world, with manufacturing partners expected to secure lower cost of these products, primarily to avoid barriers to access.

Global PMR Industrial and Medical Gloves Market Report: Key Points

The increase in the number of surgeries and the growing number of end users are some of the factors driving the market for medical and industrial gloves. However, the increase in disposable waste and environmental damage restrict the growth of the market.

North America and Europe occupy more than 80% of the market for medical and industrial gloves. In recent years, an increase in cases of hospital-acquired infections has been reported in North America.

In terms of end users, the medical sector accounts for the top revenues in the medical and industrial glove market due to the increased use of gloves in intensive care, laboratory services, and research services.

The ban on powdered gloves and the increasing reuse of disposable gloves are some of the challenges seen in the medical and industrial gloves market, which are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Disposable examination gloves are the most common product commercially available.

