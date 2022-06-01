The Human Platelet Lysate Market to Be Driven By Healthcare Cloud Computing

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The Human Platelet Lysate market is expected to grow at an extraordinary rate in the next 10 years. The healthcare industry is being driven by innovation. The very idea of ​​“The customer is king” is being implemented. As such, healthcare IT solutions present themselves as a meticulous and complex system that constitutes large-scale, interconnected systems that work with micros. These would be the facets of the health care vertical in the future.

Increasing funding for research and development activities, increasing number of research centers, and growing partnerships between research centers, biotech companies, and academic institutes for basic research are the main driving factors behind the growth of the market for human platelet lysate.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for animal-free serum media is a key catalyst for the growth of the human platelet lysate market. Human platelet lysates, a growth supplement for in vitro cell culture, are a suitable alternative to fetal bovine serum and are expected to find application in various therapies. The global human platelet lysate market will progress at a decent CAGR of around 4% during the period from 2019 to 2031.

Company profiles:

Merck KGaA

compass biomedical inc.

Macofarma SA

Mill Creek Life Sciences LLC.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Zen-Bio, Inc.

Sclavo Diagnostics International Srl.

Life Science Group Limited (life science production)

Trinova Biochem GmbH

Key Takeaways from the Human Platelet Lysate Market Study

Heparin-free platelet lysates and heparin-containing human platelet lysates are expected to have almost equal revenue share in the human platelet lysates market.

The clinical application of human platelet lysates is expected to gain ground significantly and hold a 90% revenue share of the human platelet lysates market.

Increased research and development activities and the presence of well-established research institutes are contributing to North America’s dominance in the global human platelet lysate market.

Research and academic institutes are expected to account for approximately 65% ​​of the human platelet lysate market.

“Manufacturers can focus on developing countries like India, which offer significant revenue gains, through the sale of human platelet lysates at cheap cost,” says a PMR analyst.

Increasing funding for life sciences research

Various government, private, and commercial organizations focus on increasing research and development activities for continuous innovation in the field of life sciences. These organizations provide funding for ongoing research projects and work-in-progress products. In 2013, about 59% of total research and development spending in the US came from federal funding agencies. In 2016, the National Institutes of Health reported investments of nearly $1.4 billion for stem cell research in the fields of cell biology and electrical engineering.

