Dental Implant Market Is Majorly Driven By Rising Demand For Tooth Replacement

Dental Implant Industry Overview

The global dental implant market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas along with increasing demand for prosthetics are some of the key factors expected to boost the market growth. Prosthetics play a major role in propelling the demand for these implants through oral rehabilitation, which helps in restoring oral function and facial form of a patient. Acceptance level for dental implants is increasing among patients and dental surgeons due to limitations of removable prosthetics, such as discomfort, lack of natural appearance, and need for maintenance. Prosthetics mounted on dental implants do not encroach soft tissues and enhance aesthetics, which is further expected to drive the market.

The World Health Organization (WHO) data suggests that nearly 10 million people are injured or disabled due to road accidents every year. In addition, according to the American Academy for Implant Dentistry, over 15 million people in the U.S. undergo bridge and crown replacements for missing teeth every year, thus facilitating the demand for dental implants.

With the alarmingly increasing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, countries effectively shut down their manufacturing plants which have negatively impacted the medical device manufacturing companies. According to an article published by Mondaq, the healthcare industry is heavily reliant on China for the procurement of critical components, raw materials, and complex finished medical products. China is the fourth-largest supplier of medical technology to the U.S. However, the shutdown of manufacturing facilities in China is likely to have an immediate negative impact on the market.

With the shutting of factories in China, countries like U.S., Canada, and India that heavily reliant on China for exports are facing severe supply bottlenecks, which will ultimately reduce the market’s scope of revenue generation. According to the North American Dental Group survey, nearly 71% of the participants were unwilling to visit their dentist for nonemergency care due to the COVID 19 concerns. Many countries have declared a halt to elective procedures like dental treatments.

According to an article published by CBC News, the cost of reopening dental clinics amidst the COVID 19 outbreak is very high, as the practices would have to adhere to stricter guidelines and protocols, which may, in turn, lead to a fee increase. Dental equipment giant Straumann Group stated that it would see sales losses of over USD 30 million in the first quarter of 2020 in the Asia Pacific region. However, with a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and the hopeful introduction of effective vaccines in the market, hospitals are likely to begin scheduling elective procedures, depending on their capacity of admission and patient’s comfort level.

Dental Implant Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental implant market on the basis of implant type and region:

Dental Implants Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Titanium

Zirconia

Dental Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

May 2020 – Straumann Group announced a new zygomatic implant solution for patients with severe jawbone loss in collaboration with Southern Implants. The new solution combines proven implant design features with the advantages of Straumann’s BLX and BLT implant prosthetic range.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Dental Implant market include

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Institut Straumann AG

Bicon, LLC

Leader Italy

Anthogyr SAS

DENTIS

DENTSPLY Sirona

DENTIUM Co., Ltd.

T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.

KYOCERA Medical Corporation

