What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of Glamping Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, June 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Glamping Industry Overview

The global glamping market size was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing influence of social media among consumers is expected to create awareness about glamping and its benefits. In addition, major discounts, as well as irresistible holiday packages offered by various tourism sites, are expected to have a positive impact on the industry. Furthermore, factors including preferences for experiences over traditional pampering and possessions, the availability of time, and willingness by consumers to pay for luxury travel are some of the factors that will boost the industry growth during the forecast period.

In recent years, glamping is referred to as “modern camping”, and has become a popular trend at a number of music festivals across the world. Glamping is offered as an upgrade option at music festivals at reasonable prices, especially if it is a multiday event. Music festivals have got a renewed boost since the late 1980s and 1990s. Music festivals, as well as live music, have become a bigger part of city-development strategies over the past two decades. Cities across the U.S. have sought to use festivals to brand themselves and attract talent. Glamping is also known as glamorous camping and has become one of the key trends among consumers in the U.S.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Glamping market

Moreover, an increase in the number of concerts and large-scale music festivals held every other week in various areas of the world is expected to be among the key factors driving the market. In addition, travel trend observers have noted that in the past, staycations were only employed for celebratory purposes; however, over the past few years, families, groups of individuals, etc. need to pamper themselves on their days off from work. Another reason for the growth in staycations is that people today prefer nearby getaways for long weekends. The cost of glamping is expected to be one of the major challenges for consumers.

The cost for one night at high-end sites can go over USD 1,000, which is not favorable for the consumers in the age group of 18-25 years on account of low disposable income. However, millennials have been looking for unique experiences and hence prefer camping over glamping on account of their low cost and other advantages, such as living with bare necessities amid nature. Moreover, travelers today have been looking for outdoor experiences that are memorable, luxurious, and close to nature. They are willing to try new things without putting a lot of thought into the cost. Glamping is a balanced combination of all these features.

A rising number of consumers looking for outdoor activities and close-to-nature experiences is expected to open new opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, a survey conducted by a U.K.-based travel site, Familybreakfinder, revealed that almost one-third of daily campers would like to enjoy a glamping experience at a site near them. As per Virtuoso’s 2019 luxe report, travelers have been looking for unconventional settings and accommodations. These factors have made glamping a popular travel experience as opposed to the niche segment it was in the last decade.

Glamping is an accessible modern form of recreation and an increasingly popular accommodation in the tourism and hospitality sector. Before the outburst of COVID-19 cases across the globe, interest in camping among new and experienced campers was evident. However, in the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers refrained from indulging in outdoor recreational activities and in-person interaction with people in general. While the welfare of human life unequivocally comes first and foremost, the live events industry has been dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Globally, there are over 150 million confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 3 million deaths in more than 200 countries. To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, more and more festivals are being rescheduled, postponed, or even canceled.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Homecare & Decor Industry Research Reports.

Pet Care Market – The global pet care market size was valued at USD 148.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global pet care market size was valued at USD 148.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. Faucet Market – The global faucet market size was valued at USD 19.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Glamping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global glamping market based on accommodation, age group, and region:

Glamping Accommodation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Cabins & Pods Tents Yurts Treehouses Others

Glamping Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) 18-32 years 33-50 years 51-65 years Above 65 years

Glamping Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

2019: Baillie Lodges entered into a joint venture with an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC (KSL) heralding an exciting new chapter in Baillie Lodges’ quest to deliver Australia’s finest collection of luxury lodges.

2019: Silky Oaks Lodge in Queensland’s Daintree Rainforest was the first property to join Baillie Lodges following the new partnership agreement.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global glamping market include

Under Canvas

Collective Retreats

Tentrr

Eco Retreats

Baillie Lodges

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

Paperbark Camp.

Order a free sample PDF of the Glamping Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter