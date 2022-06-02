Beauty Devices Market 2022 Trends, Research, Analysis and Review Forecast 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Beauty Devices Market Size is bound to grow on a robust note in the forecast period. The current scenario is such that the key stakeholders are into devising ASIC chips of their own to cater to their own distinctive products. As such, integration of hardware and software could happen in a better manner, that too, while keeping themselves distinctive from their counterparts. This would be the scene with semiconductors vertical going forward.

Persistence Market Research has predicted the market value to top US$ 80 Bn with CAGR of more than 15% by the end of 2031

Request for Free Sample Report of “Beauty Devices” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3375

According to a revised study by Persistence Market Research, the global Beauty Devices Market Size is expected to be valued at US$ 32 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 15% from 2021 to 2031, to reach a value of US$ 80 Bn in 2031.

Globally, the Beauty Devices Market Size is witnessing significant growth due to increasing disposable income, which is enabling people to spend more on personal care. In addition, rise in aging the population and increasing prevalence of skin diseases and harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation are also driving the growth of the market.

However, there are various risks and complications associated with beauty devices which may lead to bruising, swelling, and redness. In addition, extended availability of easy-to-use beauty products inhibits the growth of the market.

In North America, increasing aging population and availability of advanced devices are driving the use of beauty devices in the market. In addition, in the U.S., there are around 750,000 beauty salons and spas. These beauty salon and spas have propelled the demand for beauty devices and personal care products in order to offer better services to their customers.

In Europe, the Beauty Devices Market Size is driven by rising aging population. In addition, in Spain the market is evolving due to rising awareness about potential healing applications of beauty devices in the treatment of skin and hair problems.

However, in Asia the growth for beauty devices is much higher than developed countries due to increasing disposable income, availability of multinational brands and the introduction of less expensive beauty devices.

L’Oréal Group, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Home Skinovations, Ltd., PhotoMedex, Inc., TRIA Beauty, Inc., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Carol Cole Company and Procter & Gamble are some of the major players of Beauty Devices Market Size.

Request For Customization@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/3375

Market Segmentation

Usage Area

Salon

Spa

At-home

Others

Type

Hair removal devices

Cleansing devices

Acne devices

Rejuvenation devices

Light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices

Oxygen and steamer devices

Hair growth devices

Skin Derma rollers

Cellulite reduction devices

Others

Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain The U.K.

Asia China Japan India

Latin America Brazil



Rest of the World (RoW)

Beauty Devices Market Size – Report Highlights

A detailed overview of parent market of Beauty Devices Market Size

Changing Beauty Devices Market Size dynamics in the industry

In-depth segmentation of the Beauty Devices Market Size

Historical, current, and projected Beauty Devices Market Size size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in Beauty Devices Market Size

Competitive landscape of the Beauty Devices Market Size

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Beauty Devices Market Size performance

Must-have information for Beauty Devices Market Size players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3375

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com