Synthetic Leather Market Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis By 2028

Synthetic Leather Industry Overview

The global synthetic leather market size was valued at USD 31.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Globally increasing product demand from the footwear sector is expected to be a key factor propelling the overall market growth. Comprised of a cloth base coated with a synthetic resin, artificial leather serves as a suitable alternative, which is also augmenting its demand in various applications including fabrics, footwear, clothing, upholstery, and others where a leather-like finish is required, and the material is unusable, unsuitable, and cost-prohibitive. The production process has evolved over the past few years for the shell coating to go on top of the synthetic polymer blend.

Moreover, the rising scope of application across various segments, such as furnishing, automotive, clothing, bags, and others, will drive the market growth. Manufacturers have been spreading their sourcing, shifting especially to Asian suppliers, such as China and Vietnam, owing to the abundance of raw material and availability of low-cost labor.

However, the global Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the market demand for synthetic leather owing to the several preventive measures taken by various governments to limit the spread of the disease. This has led to a decline in the demand and trade of synthetic leather across the globe and is expected to have a negative impact on market growth in the coming years.

However, emerging regional markets, such as China, India, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, are expected to play a major role in global market growth due to high product demand. Extensive product usage in the footwear industry in these and several other Asian markets is expected to contribute to the growth of the global industry over the next few years.

Synthetic Leather Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global synthetic leather market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Synthetic Leather Product Outlook (Volume, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) PU PVC Bio-based



Synthetic Leather Application Outlook (Volume, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Furnishing Automotive Footwear Bags & Wallets Clothing Others



Synthetic Leather Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

August 2017: Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. Ltd., are consistently involved in developing products that possess the ability to replace genuine leather in a diverse range of applications.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global synthetic leather market include:

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Teijin Ltd.

Alfatex Italia SRL

