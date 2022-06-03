Tissue Diagnostics Market Forecasts by Global Industry Analysis Report 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, June 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Tissue Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global tissue diagnostics market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period.

Tissue diagnostics continues to serve as one of the gold standards for cancer diagnosis as these technologies capture the biological context of tumors. With an increasing incidence of cancer, the market for tissue diagnostics has witnessed high demand with lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

A rise in the adoption rate of automated tissue-based diagnostic systems by the research institutes enables them to perform a faster diagnosis of tumors. For instance, in September 2019, West Clinic Cancer Center partnered with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. to improve patient care by using Roche’s BenchMark ULTRA Automated Advanced Staining System. This system is used for in situ hybridization or immunohistochemical testing to enable faster diagnosis of tumors.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Tissue Diagnostics Market

A rise in the focus of key players to develop advanced tissue-diagnostic based companion diagnostic tests drives revenue generation in the market for tissue diagnostics. For instance, in April 2019, Agilent received the FDA approval for its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay designed to identify non-small cell lung cancer. It is a qualitative immunohistochemical assay designed in partnership with Merck.

Anatomic pathology workflow continues to evolve from highly manual procedures to automated workflows, consequently driving the demand for novel solutions. Process standardization in pathology laboratories, incorporation of bioinformatics, and automated molecular diagnostic technologies have effectively addressed the issues pertaining to the lack of pathologists.

The paradigm shift from conventional pathology to digital pathology has allowed the clinicians to prioritize critical cases, reduce the turnaround time of tests, and enhance patient outcomes. For instance, in May 2019, Alverno Laboratories in partnership with Royal Phillips implemented Philips’ IntelliSite Pathology Solution in its clinical laboratories to enhance laboratory efficiency, quality, and patient safety. This, in turn, surges the adoption rate of digital pathology solutions.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clinical Diagnostics Industry Research Reports.

Molecular Diagnostics Market : The global molecular diagnostics market size was valued at USD 37.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The global molecular diagnostics market size was valued at USD 37.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6% from 2022 to 2030. Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market: The global neglected tropical diseases (NTD) diagnosis market size was valued at USD 6.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Tissue Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tissue diagnostics market on the basis of technology and product, application, end use, and region:

Tissue Diagnostics Technology & Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Immunohistochemistry In Situ Hybridization Primary & Special Staining Digital Pathology and Workflow Anatomic Pathology



Tissue Diagnostics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Breast Cancer Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Prostate Cancer Gastric Cancer Other Cancers



Tissue Diagnostics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) Hospitals Research Laboratories Pharmaceutical Organizations Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Tissue Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

April 2019: HalioDx SAS signed an agreement with Genecast for the commercialization of HalioDx’s Immunoscore diagnostic assay in China. This initiative increased the availability of this product for colon cancer patients in China.

HalioDx SAS signed an agreement with Genecast for the commercialization of HalioDx’s Immunoscore diagnostic assay in China. This initiative increased the availability of this product for colon cancer patients in China. January 2019: Roche launched its novel uPath enterprise software for digital pathology for personalized pathology workflows. The uPath software reduces the image rendering times, provides automated image analysis, and enhances the workflow for sharing cases among the pathologists.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global tissue diagnostics market

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.;

Abbott Laboratories;

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.;

Siemens;

Danaher;

bioMérieux SA;

QIAGEN;

Becton, Dickinson and Company;

Merck KGaA;

GE Healthcare;

BioGenex;

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.;

Bio SB; DiaGenic ASA;

Agilent Technologies.

Order a free sample PDF of the Tissue Diagnostics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.