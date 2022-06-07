ACTO Bolsters Executive Management Team to Meet Significant US Commercial Growth

ACTO has appointed John Schultz as Chief Sales Officer to lead and rapidly expand the Sales team.

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — ACTO, the only complete commercial learning platform for the life science industry, is strengthening its executive management team with two key additions to meet US demand.

ACTO has seen significant growth in the US over the past 12 months, including a 118% increase in new annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the US, expansion of its US partner ecosystem with the addition Axiom, ERS, and Orchestral, and the advancement of its partnership with US-based Veeva Systems as a Silver Certified Veeva Technology Partner.

In support of this accelerated growth in the US, ACTO has appointed John Schultz as Chief Sales Officer to lead and rapidly expand the Sales team. Based in Philadelphia, Mr. Schultz is responsible for driving ACTO’s go-to-market plan and managing the Company’s Sales and Alliance strategy. Mr. Schultz has over 20 years of experience and a strong track record of success in the global healthcare and life sciences technology sectors, including his significant contribution to revenue growth at IMS Health.

“I have seen first-hand how technology can improve the way we educate and coach high-impact learners such as pharma sales reps and MSLs,” explains Mr. Schultz. “Having been involved in the life sciences industry for two decades, it is exciting to be a part of a dynamic organization that is propelling the continued evolution of commercial learning and development in life sciences. I feel strongly aligned with ACTO’s vision and look forward to helping the Company achieve success for years to come.”

To further support this development, ACTO has named Alison Muller as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Muller is based in New York and is responsible for leading the Marketing team and directing the planning, development, and execution of ACTO’s brand, messaging, and demand generation initiatives. Ms. Muller brings over 25 years of corporate marketing experience, primarily in the business-to-business software space, and has led the Marketing function at multi-billion-dollar software companies, including Oracle, and Series A, B & C tech start-ups.

“The role of technology in helping the life sciences industry keep pace with the speed of medical innovation has never been greater. The opportunity to join ACTO at this pivotal moment in the Company’s growth and success and be a part of transforming the way commercial learning and development is approached in pharma is very exciting. I am delighted to join this amazing team and to help take ACTO to the next level,” shared Ms. Muller.

“I am extremely pleased that Alison and John have joined our ACTO team to support our rapid advancement. Their domain expertise, life sciences industry experience, and proven leadership are integral to ACTO’s continued success in helping global pharmaceutical and medical device companies improve commercial effectiveness with our unified omnichannel learning platform,” says Parth Khanna, CEO, ACTO, “With John and Alison, we are well-equipped to meet the demands of our next phase of growth.”

About ACTO

Global life science companies rely on ACTO’s AI-powered SaaS platform to transform their field teams’ learning journey and experience at scale. Commercial and clinical leaders leverage ACTO’s omnichannel learning platform to educate and engage learners through unified educational experiences across the care continuum. Building an ecosystem for life sciences, ACTO maintains a network of partnerships with content agencies, data providers, technology companies, and more. To learn more about ACTO, please visit acto.com.