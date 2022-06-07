The Uv Disinfection Equipment Market To Steal Growth Being Into A Frenzy Of Innovation

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Traditional chlorine-based disinfection is being actively replaced by ultra-modern UV disinfection equipment, primarily because consumer as well as corporate understanding of the health risks associated with chemical disinfection. Chlorine-based treatment has been common owing to inexpensive nature of the gas; however, it is a highly toxic chemical that must be transported and handled with extreme caution. UV disinfection inhibits the production of harmful by-products, coupled with its non-toxic nature toward the environment, UV disinfection equipment is fast becoming an alternative and a direct replacement technology to chemical (chlorine) disinfection. Application of UV light is gaining traction with respect to wastewater treatment, given that it’s a safer and cost-effective alternative over chemical disinfection, consequently, driving demand for UV disinfection equipment.

On the back of these factors, global sales of UV disinfection equipment are expected to close in on US$ 37 Bn in 2031. According to the report by Persistence Market Research, the market is estimated to register an impressive CAGR of around 16.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Rising demand for proper disinfection technologies as well as growing concerns regarding the safety and cleanliness of healthcare facilities is a prominent factor driving market expansion.

In terms of product, UV disinfection chambers are a highly preferred in the industrial sector due their numerous advantages, such as, they can be used for multiple tasks, less operating cost, etc.

Due to the increase in airborne infections, market participants have begun creating smart air disinfection equipment, and in order to attract customers, they are offering discounts through online retailing.

Since UV disinfection equipment does not leave any chemical traces and has low carbon footprint, its role in water and wastewater treatment plants is projected to surge over the forecast period.

The novel coronavirus outbreak in 2020 benefited the UV disinfection equipment industry, resulting in higher shipments of UV disinfection equipment and related parts, as well as higher revenues.

Key Market Players

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the UV disinfection equipment market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Signify Holding, Hanovia Ltd, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Xylem Inc., Trojan Technologies Group ULC, Atlantium Technologies Ltd., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation., First Light Technologies Inc., Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Advanced UV, Inc., AquiSense Technologies, and Enaqua, among others.

