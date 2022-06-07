Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is Growing at a Remarkable CAGR 7.6% by 2027

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Industry Overview

The global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market size was valued at USD 61.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The growing use of data and value-added services such as live streaming and M-commerce based services are expected to drive the market for mobile virtual network operators over the forecast period. The increasing smartphone penetration across the globe and the subsequent rise in mobile subscriber base is estimated to remarkably contribute to industry growth. Mobile virtual network operators cater to various customer needs; however, they do not own the full infrastructure or license for using radio frequencies.

The presence of a large number of market players has led to increased competition among service providers. Consecutively, this has led the players to offer mobile services at cheaper rates. The emergence of groundbreaking services such as machine-to-machine transactions and mobile money is expected to impel the growth of the market for mobile virtual network operators. Furthermore, mobile virtual network operators are collaborating with smartphone manufacturers to offer their services at cheap prices to attract a new customer base, which is instrumental in driving market growth over the forecast period.

Technological advancements such as cloud and M2M are projected to propel the growth of the market for mobile virtual network operators over the next eight years. Mobile virtual network operators are expected to provide cheaper and convenient mobility options for industries such as lifestyle, entertainment, and productivity to increase revenue generation. Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) also provides various features to their customers by offering roaming services while traveling or for tourists. For instance, Lyca mobile offers cheap international calling rates to their users.

Factors such as increasing network speed and growing use of advanced devices have led to high growth in the use of data applications such as video streaming and internet browsing. Significant investments are being made to improve Mobile Broadband (MBB) connections and network coverage benefits offered by the mobile virtual network operator model include time efficiency and cost-effectiveness. In addition, low-cost data and voice services offered by the model are expected to lure more consumers, which, in turn, are expected to accelerate its growth. Mobile virtual network operators also provide potential opportunities to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the market by improving network utilization, thus facilitating them in developing their own MVNOs.

MNOs are making substantial investments in upgrading and maintaining their existing infrastructure. However, this has resulted in high operational costs and declining average revenue per user for MNO. Moreover, the lack of operational expertise is expected to restrict the growth of the market for mobile virtual network operators. Fragmented and lower spectrum holding by MNOs may impact service quality and could make entry of mobile virtual network operators in certain regions unviable.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile virtual network operator market on the basis of type, operational model, end use, and region:

MVNO Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Business

Discount

M2M

Media

Migrant

Retail

Roaming

Telecom

MVNO Operational Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Full MVNO

Reseller MVNO

Service Provider MVNO

MVNO End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Consumer

Enterprise

MVNO Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Subscribers; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

April 2019 : FRiENDi mobile, a part of Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa group and Ooredoo Oman entered into a long-term agreement to offer mobile services to FRiENDi mobile users through Ooredoo’s 4G Supernet network.

FRiENDi mobile, a part of Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa group and Ooredoo Oman entered into a long-term agreement to offer mobile services to FRiENDi mobile users through Ooredoo’s 4G Supernet network. December 2019: 1&1 Drillisch AG arranged to hire spectrum for the installation of its own 5G mobile network at Telefónica. This associates two frequency blocks of 10 MHz each in the 2.6 GHz band. The two frequency blocks will be available to 1&1 Drillisch until 31 December 2025. The agreement is subject to the approval of the Federal Network Agency.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global mobile virtual network operator market include

Lebara Group

Lyca Mobile

TalkTalk Group

Giffgaff

Poste Mobile SpA

Virgin Mobile

TracFone Wireless Inc.

