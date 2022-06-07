Compression Socks Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Compression Socks Market is all set to witness a CAGR of 5% by the year 2031. With digitized communication channels making a beeline to the healthcare vertical, the advanced clinics are into virtual consultation mode, and this scenario is expected to continue even going forward. Regulatory approvals for this type of communication are on the way. Close to 70% of the public hospitals worldwide are being asked to adopt digital means. This would be the scene with healthcare vertical in the subsequent period.

Rise in prevalence of venous disorders such as deep vein thrombosis and chronic venous insufficiency, coupled with diabetic foot ulcers, has led to a surge in the demand for compression socks. Rising awareness about the efficacy of compression socks and introduction of new functionalities according to consumer demand are aid market growth.

Increasing demand for compression socks in active sports and travel is also expected to create a positive opportunity of growth in different markets over the forecast period. Increase in investments in emerging economies for manufacturing compression garments and new product launches, along with acquisitions and collaborations by key players, is expected to aid in market expansion as well.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13648

The global compression socks market was valued at US$ 600 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

Company Profiles:

Sigvaris Group

Juzo Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

3M Healthcare (3M Co.)

Calzificio ZETA S.R.L.

Essity

SanylegSrl

Therafirm

medi GmbH & Co KG

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13648

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Graduated compression socks hold around 60% value share, globally, due to their efficacy and use in the treatment of chronic venous disease and edema.

Increased global prevalence of varicose veins and use of compression socks for their treatment is an augmenting factor toward demand.

In terms of distribution channel, hospitals and online sales contribute to a large share in market due to their high-quality service.

The region of North America is dominant in the global market for compression socks, and will continue to remain the most lucrative market over the forecast period.

“Compression garments are witnessing growth in emerging economies due to online advertisements and new product functionalities. Niche areas such as sports activities and oncology pose a promising opportunity for manufacturers,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13648

New Product Launches – Strategy by Key Players

Key manufacturers of compression socks use the strategy of introducing new and innovative products according to patients’ needs. This factor induces an intense competition among market players.

For instance, to increase the value of comfort, Medi GmbH & Co KG launched a class of compression socks with extra padding named ‘Duomed Relax’ in April 2019.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the compression socks market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031. The research study is based on product (standard compression socks and graduating compression socks), application (varicose veins, wound care, burns, oncology, and others), and distribution channel (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, online sales, and other healthcare facilities), across seven key regions of the world.

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com