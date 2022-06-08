Digitized Healthcare To Revolutionize The Automated Endoscope Reprocessor Market At A CAGR Of 7.1%

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automated Endoscope Reprocessor Market is all set to witness a CAGR of 7.1% by the year 2029. With digitized communication channels making a beeline to the healthcare vertical, the advanced clinics are into virtual consultation mode, and this scenario is expected to continue even going forward. Regulatory approvals for this type of communication are on the way. Close to 70% of the public hospitals worldwide are being asked to adopt digital means. This would be the scene with healthcare vertical in the subsequent period.

The global Automated Endoscope Reprocessor Market value is expected to exceed US$ 668.9 million by the year 2029, according to a new report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report also projects that the global Automated Endoscope Reprocessor Market will grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2029. The increasing need for safe endoscope treatments in global healthcare systems is driving the demand for automated endoscope reprocessing.

The growing need for high-volume endoscopy facilities in various emerging nations is also providing attractive opportunities in the global automated endoscope reprocessing device market. Another factor that is expected to boost the growth of the Automated Endoscope Reprocessor market in the near future is the growing concerns regarding patient safety along with the increasing adoption of automated endoscope reprocessors for the prevention of infections associated with endoscopy.

North America accounts for the majority of the share, with the United States accounting for the lion’s share. Because of the increased frequency of disorders requiring endoscopic operations and the availability of superior healthcare infrastructure, the United States is likely to be the largest Automated endoscope reprocessing market. According to a survey conducted by the National Centre for Health Statistics in the United States, around 3.5 million Laparoscopic operations were performed in the United States in 2017.

The increased number of endoscopic treatments is likely to drive up demand for automated reprocessing products. On the other hand, developing regions such as the Asia-Pacific are widely regarded to hold high potential in the global market for automated endoscope reprocessing devices. Medical tourism’s attractive stride in this region is opening up new opportunities in these markets.

