Worldwide Demand For Hydrogen Sensor Is Poised To Increase At A Steady CAGR Of 6.2% During 2022-2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Hydrogen Sensor Market Analysis Report By Technology (Electrochemical, Metal-Oxide Semiconductors), By Maximum Measurement Range (Less than 2,000 ppm, 5,000 ppm, 10,000 ppm, above 20,000 ppm), By Utility, By End Use, By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global hydrogen sensor market is likely to accumulate a market value of US$ 685 Mn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% by garnering a market value of US$ 1,250 Mn in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Hydrogen Sensor Market Survey Report:

  • Honeywell International
  • City Technology
  • Figaro Engineering
  • Nissha FIS Inc.
  • SGX Sensortech
  • Siemens AG
  • MSA Safety Inc.
  • Membrapor AG
  • Makel Engineering
  • Aeroqual
  • SemeaTech

Key Segments Covered

  • By Technology

    • Electrochemicals-based Hydrogen Sensors
    • Metal-Oxide Semiconductors-based Hydrogen Sensors
    • Thermal Conductivity-based Hydrogen Sensors
    • Catalytic Hydrogen Sensors

  • By Maximum Measurement Range

    • Hydrogen Sensors <2,000 ppm (parts per million)
    • Hydrogen Sensors <5,000 ppm
    • Hydrogen Sensors <10,000 ppm
    • Hydrogen Sensors <20,000 ppm
    • Hydrogen Sensors above 20,000 ppm

  • By Utility

    • Fixed Hydrogen Sensors
    • Portable Hydrogen Sensors

  • By End Use

    • Hydrogen Sensors for Industrial Use
      • Oil & Gas
      • Chemicals
      • Food & Beverages
      • Power & Energy
      • Others
    • Hydrogen Sensors for Transportation
      • Automotive
      • Aerospace
      • Others
    • Hydrogen Sensors for Residential & Commercial Uses

