PSoC 62 MCUs from Infineon Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring high-performance MCUs from Infineon in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Consumer Wearables.

Infineon’s line of PsoC 6 Microcontrollers enable next-generation intelligent, connected medical, industrial and consumer wearable applications with ultra-low-power consumption, flexible compute capabilities, integrated security, and seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity.

The high-performance family of PSoC 62 MCUs have up to 2MB of flash, enabling wearable devices with a wide range of functions in one low power platform including: sensor fusion for diagnostics, rich graphical display with intuitive UI for users, reliable cloud or mobile app connectivity, and much more. The MCU also has an integrated CAPSENSE capacitive-sensing block to ensure accurate touch and gesture recognition on the wearable device.

PSoC 62 MCUs can be paired with Infineon AIROC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo SoCs such as the ultra-low-power 802.11n + Bluetooth 5.2 CYW43012. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth driver support is fully integrated into the ModusToolbox Software Environment for a seamless compute and connectivity development experience to ensure wearable device developers can focus on product differentiation and bettering the user’s experience.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/new-featured-products/infineon-psoc-62-mcu-cy8c62x8-cy8c62xa. To see the entire portfolio of Infineon products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###