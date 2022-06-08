Ophthalmic Devices Market 2022 Global Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Application, Share Analysis to 2027

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Ophthalmic Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 42,685.1 Mn at a CAGR of 6.5% by the year 2027. With remote monitoring comes remote surgery. With digital twinning, this surgery becomes feasible. This could help in saving on prices of development of complex medical products, thereby improvising on time-to-market metric. This would be the thing with the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Ophthalmic Devices: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2027,” the global ophthalmic devices market was valued at USD 29,171.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027, to reach an estimated value of USD 42,685.1 million in 2027.

Globally, the ophthalmic devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of eye disorders, such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration. In addition, growing global aging population, increasing government initiatives towards healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and increasing incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases are also driving the growth of the market.

However, lack of awareness among people about eye disorders, poor primary healthcare infrastructure, and lack of insurance in developing countries hamper growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. In addition, eye diseases in children are also increasing due to the general lack of awareness.

Some of the major players in the global ophthalmic devices market:

Johnson & Johnson.

Essilor International.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Novartis AG.

HOYA CORPORATION.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Other.

Age-related eye diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration, are the leading causes of visual impairment and blindness in North America. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, approximately 22 million Americans aged 40 and above were affected by cataract and 2.3 million Americans were affected by glaucoma in 2011.

In Europe, increasing prevalence of chronic eye diseases among the rising aging population is becoming a challenge for the European healthcare system. In France, the number of age-related macular degeneration cases was 0.3 million in 2000 and it is anticipated to increase by 0.5 million in 2027.

However, glaucoma, cataract, and diabetic retinopathy are the major causes of blindness in Asia. Cataract can be held responsible for 50% to 80% of all cases of blindness in Southeast Asia. The prevalence of age-related macular degeneration is also increasing in Asia due to increase in life expectancy and rising incidence of diabetes among the younger population. As per the Centre for Eye Research Australia, prevalence of diabetic retinopathy among people ranged between 17% and 22% in India and 43.1% in rural China in 2022.

The ophthalmic devices market is segmented as follows:

Ophthalmic devices market, by type

Vision care devices

Surgery devices

Diagnostic devices

Ophthalmic devices market, by vision care devices

Contact lenses

Spectacle lenses

Ophthalmic devices market, by surgery devices

Cataract surgery devices

Glaucoma surgery devices

Refractive error surgery devices

Vitreoretinal surgery devices

Ophthalmic devices market, by diagnostic devices

Optical coherence tomography scanners

Fundus cameras

Tonometers

Ophthalmoscopes

Retinoscope

Pachymeter

Wavefront aberrometers

Corneal topographers

Biometers

Keratometers

Visual field analyzers

Specular microscopes

autorefractors

Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems

