Plantation Village Offers a Rewarding Lifestyle for Seniors

Wilmington, North Carolina, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Plantation Village is pleased to announce they offer a rewarding lifestyle for seniors. The independent living facility provides everything seniors need to enjoy their later years with access to various amenities for an enjoyable lifestyle.

At Plantation Village, seniors reside in private apartments that give them the freedom and independence they want with help available when needed. Rent at the facility includes various services, including flexible dining options, full-time maintenance, weekly housekeeping, health services, and complimentary utilities, such as cable, Wi-Fi Internet access, telephone, and electricity. Health and wellness are a top priority with trained medical staff onsite.

Plantation Village provides an enjoyable independent lifestyle for senior residents. The facility is situated on 59 landscaped acres with access to fantastic amenities that allow seniors to live the lifestyle they want. Residents can take advantage of salon services, a fitness center, an indoor saltwater pool, a library, an artisan room, a woodworking shop, a resident garden, and more. They aim to give senior residents the active lifestyle required to remain healthy.

Anyone interested in learning about the amenities and services offered to seniors can find out more by visiting the Plantation Village website or calling 1-866-806-6213.

