Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market 2022 Development Trend, Chain Suppliers, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

Repositioning and Offloading Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% by the year 2031. With remote monitoring comes remote surgery. With digital twinning, this surgery becomes feasible. This could help in saving on prices of development of complex medical products, thereby improvising on time-to-market metric. This would be the thing with the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global repositioning and offloading devices market was valued at US$ 8.9 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period (2021-2031)

Patient repositioning and offloading is one of the important methods to change a patient’s position to avoid the risk of pressure ulcers. However, pressure ulcers is one of the common challenging public health problems affecting patients with spinal cord injury.

Partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches are common in this space, as market players look to increase their market share and profits.

In July 2020, Hillrom announced the commercial launch of the PST 500, a precision surgical table and a highly advanced addition to the Yellofins® Stirrups line – Yellofins Apex.

In Dec 2020, Mölnlycke announced the launch of its new U.K. distribution center to strengthen customer access to quality Mölnlycke products via a new and more robust supply chain solution delivering environmental benefits.

In June 2020, Mölnlycke established a new collaboration with AstraZeneca’s BioVentureHub to offer free consultation with AstraZeneca’s BioVentureHub with regard to developing products and solutions featuring medical device components.

In January 2021, Savaria announced a cash offer to acquire Handicare Group AB, to be a global leader in accessibility.

Company Profiles:

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Span America

Invacare Corporation

Permobil AB

Etac AB

HoverTech International

Jewell Nursing Solutions

EHOB Inc.

INNOVATIVE MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Sage Products LLC

Vendlet ApS

Arjo, Getinge Group

Tekscan, Inc.

Steris Plc

Stryker Corporation

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for wheelchairs is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2021–2031).

Among all end users, the hospitals segment accounts for more than 28% market share.

North America holds a major share in the global repositioning and offloading devices market.

Manufacturers are actively involved in portfolio expansion and collaborations with various companies to gain a larger market share.

“Increasing bariatric surgeries and growing incidence of pressure ulcers among bariatric patients are expected to boost demand for repositioning and offloading devices over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

To gain large revenue shares in the repositioning and offloading devices space, key players continue to rely upon acquisitions, collaborations, and alliances, and are focused on product launches to provide access to safe products. Many small as well as large companies are investing in this niche market.

Key manufacturers are entering into strategic agreements with leading players to expand their product portfolios across countries.

For instance, in July 2019, Etac invested 70% shares in HoverTech International Inc. This investment is expected to strengthen the company’s global position and will create a strong platform for further growth in Europe, the U.S., and important export markets.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the global repositioning and offloading devices market its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on product (patient turning & positioning systems [air pump assisted positioning systems, motorised roller assisted turning systems, turning wedge systems, fluidized positioners], replacement sheets [slide sheet {disposable slide sheets and reusable slide sheets} and turn sheet {disposable turn sheets, reusable turn sheets and air transfer gliding sheets}], pressure relief positioning cushions, pressure relief mattresses, hoist slings, heel protectors (functional orthotics), footwear/padded slippers (cast shoe/boots, + cradle boot), wheelchairs and crutch-assisted gait and total contact cast), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, long term care centres, skill nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and others), across seven key regions of the world.

