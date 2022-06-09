Diabetic Socks Market 2022 Industry Overview, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031

The global Diabetic Socks Market is expected to grow at a stupendous rate In Upcoming Years. Today calls for prediction tools that are powered by AI to optimize the usage of the resources available. This could also help in crisis management. As such, key market participants are likely to invest in predictive analytics for condoning unforeseen circumstances. These would be preventive steps taken by the enterprises on the whole.

As exhibited by the market assembly, the global Diabetic Socks Market is developing tremendously and turns the overall model precisely while the application use will increase in different associations. Likewise, it has been limited to be used, and it utilizes various kinds of information as per the market classification in different zones. Moreover, multiple regions have used these things to refresh business endeavours.

The global diabetic socks market – forecasted to be worth US$ 192.8 Mn by 2025 end – is expected to increase at a CAGR of above 4% throughout the forecast period.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Diabetic Socks Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2025,’ the global diabetic socks market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 4.8% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Factors Impacting the Market

The primary factors driving the growth of the global diabetic socks market are increasing prevalence of diabetic neuropathy, government focus on creating awareness on diabetes cure, increasing global healthcare spending, rising demand for diabetic socks due to the increase in the prevalence of diabetes across the globe, and changes in lifestyle that increase the probability of genomic mutations. However, higher costs associated with diabetic socks and lack of awareness among people are some of the factors that will restrict revenue growth of the diabetic socks market over the forecast period.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Key Companies

Some of the key players in the global diabetic socks market across the value chain are BSN Medical, Therafirm, SIGVARIS, SIMCAN ENTERPRISES INC, 3M, Veba Inc.,Siren care, Intersocks S.R.L, THORLO, Inc, Cupron and Cresswell Socks Mill. Companies are focusing on collaborating with established research centers to develop new products. The report also identifies company-specific strategies related to product development, market consolidation initiatives and analysis of companies’ specific strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/19282Global Diabetic Socks Market: Segmental Forecast

The market is segmented based on product type, material type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product type the market has been segmented into regular socks and smart socks. By product type, the regular socks segment is expected to remain the largest segment, registering a CAGR of above 4% in terms of value during the forecast period. The regular socks product type segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 192.8 Mn by 2025 end.

On the basis of material type, the diabetic socks market has been segmented as polyester, cotton, nylon, spandex, lycra and others. The others segment is expected to remain the largest segment, registering a CAGR of above 5% in terms of value over the forecast period. The others material type segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 96.5 Mn by 2025 end.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global diabetic socks market has been segmented as retail stores, online stores, modern trade, pharmacies, clinics and other healthcare facilities. By distribution channel, the online stores segment is expected to remain the largest segment, registering a CAGR of above 6% in terms of value over the forecast period. The online stores segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 61.1 Mn by 2025 end.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the global diabetic socks market with maximum value share of the overall market recorded in 2016. The North America diabetic socks market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period to reach a market value of US$ 60.7 Mn by 2025 end.

