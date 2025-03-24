Agro Textile Market 2030: Innovations in Agricultural Packaging Solutions

Agro Textile Market Growth & Trends

The global agro textile market size is expected to reach USD 6.98 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The product demand is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising need to increase agricultural productivity to fulfill the daily demand of the growing population. The increasing health consciousness among consumers has contributed significantly to the increasing demand for organic products. The increasing consumer preference for natural products has led to a surge in the demand for organic raw materials used for manufacturing sustainable clothes and all-natural personal hygiene products, such as soaps.

A rise in the demand for organic foods has also helped in the adoption of processes and technologies that enhance crop yields without the application of supplements. This leads to an increase in the usage of materials, such as agro textiles, across the world. Agro textiles play a major role in various applications across agro-industries, such as horticulture, farming, husbandry, and aquaculture, in the form of protection, storage, and growth stimulation. Some products help in the protection from sunlight in the form of shade nets by controlling the amount of sunlight and mulch mats that help block the sunlight to reduce weed growth. Products, such as anti-hail nets and windshields, help protect crops from damage due to climatic factors.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Agro Textile Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

The global industry is characterized by the presence of several large-scale manufacturers catering to global demand. The product demand is high in developing economies including India and China owing to the integration of environmental factors into farming practices, such as restrictions on the usage of pesticides, which has helped maintain land quality. Freudenberg Performance Materials, Garware Technical Fibers, and Tencate Industrial Fabrics, with their brands, such as Tencate Toptex and Tencate Nicolon, are some key players that develop products to increase agricultural yields and protect the produce.

Agro Textile Market Report Highlights

The growing demand for synthetic fibers is likely to drive the segment growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for Polyethylene (PE) in APAC owing to its use in consumer products is expected to fuel the growth of the textile market for polyolefins in the region

The high demand for packaged products in APAC owing to their ease of usage and cost-effectiveness is anticipated to contribute to the growth in the coming years

The non-woven type segment is expected to hold the highest revenue share by 2030 owing to the continuous development in technology to manufacture non-woven fabrics, such as spun bonding and needle punching

The fishing nets end-use segment led the industry in 2021 due to the rising use of aquatic life in various industries, such as nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, along with the rising seafood consumption

Key players are undertaking merger and collaboration activities to expand their reach and increase production capacity, thereby enhancing their market share

In addition, prominent suppliers are focusing on R&D activities to reduce operational costs; maximize the efficiency of production & storage and enhance the quality of products to maintain their position in the industry

Agro Textile Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global agro textile market based on material, type, end-use, and region:

Agro Textile Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Synthetic Fibers

Natural Fibers

Agro Textile Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Others

Agro Textile End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Shade Nets

Mulch Mats

Anti-hail & Bird Protection Nets

Anti-insect Nets

Fishing Nets

Packing Materials

Root Ball Net

Others

Agro Textile Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Indonesia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Curious about the Agro Textile Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.