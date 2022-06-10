Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Boise Office on Their 30th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of the opening of the company’s office in Boise, Idaho.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The Future Electronics branch in Idaho is located just outside of the capital city of Boise, and it first opened its doors in 1992. While Idaho is known for their potatoes, they are also known for the innovative powerhouse companies such as HP, Micron and a host of EMS providers ranging from smaller EMS providers to world-class EMS providers such as Plexus.

“Future Electronics has been an integral part of supporting growth in Boise, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue for Future Electronics over the years,” said General Manager Bert Wandtke.

While there have been many manufacturing and distribution changes in the market, Future Electronics has maintained a strong local presence, and the company’s innovative approaches and supply chain superiority have contributed to the success of the region’s industrial base.

“Future Electronics is proud of the consistency, creativity, vision, hard work and proper execution we have been able to deploy over the years, which have always produced positive results,” Wandtke said. “We’re very proud to be aligned with the Boise market, and we are excited to support the electronics industry in the Boise area for many years to come.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Boise team on their 30-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

