The Subsequent Decade To See The Laser Cutting Machine Market Throw Innovation-Based Surprises From 2016-2026

Laser Cutting Machine Market: Introduction

Laser cutting is a technology that uses lasers such as CO2, solid-state, and fiber to cut materials. Laser cutting machines are capable to cut materials ranging from steel to plastic with absolute precision. It is an important manufacturing tool required by industries to manufacture components with complex geometry, such as machine tool industry, automotive industry, consumer electronics, and other manufacturing industries. Over the past decades, the laser cutting industry has gone through different phases of improvements in quality and thickness of cutting material, power, and efficiency which bring today’s laser cutting machines with higher cutting speed and quality level, the ability to cut thin and thick metals, and the user’s need to process both steel and aluminum on the same equipment.

Laser Cutting Machine Market: Dynamics

A key growth driver of the market is expected to be the rapid industrialization and increasing demand for laser cutting machines from developing economies such as India, South Korea, China, South Africa, and Brazil, which will further fuel the demand for laser cutting machines over the forecast period. Demand for laser cutting machines is rapidly increasing, owing to the increasing number and scope its usage across number of end-use applications, in which different types of laser cutting processes can be used.

Stable growth of automobile industry is one among the primary factors which is driving the global laser cutting machine market. Production capabilities of automobiles has witnessed substantial increase in past decade in Asian countries such as China and India.

Increasing requirements of precise and accurate shapes in Aerospace and defense sector, Electrical and electronics sector, and Industrial machinery is further expected to drive demand for laser cutting machines in near future. Availability of such machines at premium price acts as a minor restraint towards its rapid adoption in small and medium scale enterprises across the globe.

The recent introduction of industrialized fiber and disc lasers represents a major technology shift in solid-state laser processing, which is expected to be the emerging trend in the global laser cutting machines market over the forecast period.

Laser Cutting Machine Market: Segmentation

Laser types CO2 lasers

Solid-state lasers

Others (fiber lasers and disc lasers) Application Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics & Appliances

Aerospace

Other Manufacturing Process Flame cutting

Fusion cutting

Sublimation cutting

Laser Cutting Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the examples of laser cutting machine market participants include Koike Aronson, Inc., ROFIN Group, ALPHA LASER GmbH, Nissan Tanaka Corporation, Amada Co., Ltd., CTR Lasers, Universal Laser Systems, Inc., Kern Laser Systems, Jinan SENFENG Technology Co., Ltd., and IPG Photonics Corporation among the other key players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

