Flavors And Fragrances Market Share Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Opportunities to 2030

Flavors And Fragrances Industry Overview

The global flavors and fragrances market size was valued at USD 23.35 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand and consumption of processed food and personal care and cosmetics products globally. Rising disposable income in emerging economies like India and China coupled with rapid population growth is expected to augment the demand for personal care and cosmetic products in the market. In addition, the busy lifestyle pattern upheld in developing as well as developed countries are anticipated to augment demand for processed food & beverages, thereby increasing the demand for flavors in the global market.

Natural fragrances and flavors are costly due to their processing and due to limited resources, market players have developed cost-efficient synthetic alternatives. These products have the advantages of regular supply, steady pricing, and lower production costs. In the past years, there used to exist an arrangement in which dealers would have a multi-year contract with other dealers, but such arrangement is no longer popular.

Due to the rise in awareness about the ill – effects of allopathic medicines, increasing concerns about the medicinal benefits, and therapeutic effects of herbal products are likely to fuel the demand for herbal products, dietary supplements, and herbal-based beauty aids derived from botanical extracts worldwide. These extracts are used in anti-aging cosmetic products to help in reducing the radical damage caused by bioflavonoids in their composition.

Flavors and fragrances provide strong sensory impressions, often determined when applied via medical products, beverages, food, and other substances. These products enhance the aesthetic value and overall appeal of consumer goods. Increasing demand for health and wellness foods, ready-to-eat and convenience meals, as well as technological advancements, are expected to propel market growth.

Flavors And Fragrances Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flavors and fragrances market report based on product, application, and region:

Flavors And Fragrances Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Natural Essential Oils Orange Essential Oils Corn mint Essential Oils Eucalyptus Essential Oils Pepper Mint Essential Oils Lemon Essential Oils Citronella Essential Oils Patchouli Essential Oils Clove Essential Oils Ylang Ylang/ Canaga Essential Oils Lavender Essential Oils Oleoresins Paprika Oleoresins Black Pepper Oleoresins Turmeric Oleoresins Ginger Oleoresins Others

Aroma Chemical Esters Alcohol Aldehydes Phenol Terpenes Others



Flavors And Fragrances Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Flavors Confectionery Convenience Food Bakery Food Dairy Food Beverages Animal Feed Others

Fragrances Fine Fragrances Cosmetics & Toiletries Soaps & Detergents Aromatherapy Others



Flavors And Fragrances Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Givaudan inaugurated its new state-of-the-art fragrance production facility in Changzhou, China, in line with its 2025-targeted growth strategy. The company invested around USD 100 Mn in building the new facility across a 76,000 sq.m. area and is expected to substantially increase the company’s manufacturing output for personal and home care segments in Asia Pacific

Givaudan inaugurated its new state-of-the-art fragrance production facility in Changzhou, China, in line with its 2025-targeted growth strategy. The company invested around USD 100 Mn in building the new facility across a 76,000 sq.m. area and is expected to substantially increase the company’s manufacturing output for personal and home care segments in Asia Pacific August 2020: IFF announced a merger with DuPont’s Nutrition and Biosciences business. The new entity is expected to continue to work under the brand name of IFF. It shall deal in high-value ingredients and solutions for the Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care, and Health & Wellness markets, with estimated 2020 revenue of more than $11 billion.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global flavors and fragrances market include:

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Mane SA

Takasago International Corporation

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Alpha Aromatics

Ozone Naturals

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

Firmenich SA

Symrise AG

Vigon International, Inc.

BASF SE

Indo World

Akay Flavors & Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

Ungerer & Company

Synthite Industries Limited

Universal Oleoresins

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Falcon Essential Oils

doTERRA International

Young Living Essential Oils

Biolandes SAS

International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc.

Givaudan

